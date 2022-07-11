ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Changes to map move some out of 70th district

By Lydia Kautz
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
 4 days ago
Redistricting Kansas Legislative Research Department

Some people who might have been in the 70th district for the Aug. 2 election may not be in that district anymore after redistricting earlier this year shifted the boundary lines.

“Herington used to be in the 68th district and now it’s in the 70th and everybody north of Highway 18 is in the 64th,” County Clerk Jeanne Livingston said. “That’s the big change is the 70th and the 64th.”

The boundary lines have also changed for the Kansas State Board of Education, which placed all of Dickinson County in district seven, and the Kansas Senate Districts. According to Livingston, Dickinson County’s senate districts used to be 24 and 35. Now, Dickinson County is all district 24, she said.

According to Livingston, redistricting takes place every 10 years and is done in accordance with the census.

Livingston said she did not have the specific numbers that led to the shift in the 70th district, but said it was due to population.

If someone finds themself in a district they were not in before, they don’t need to re-register but Livingston said those voters would not be able to partake in an election taking part in a district they are no longer a part of.

“That’s what the change means — who you vote on,” Livingston said.

The deadline to register to vote in the upcoming Aug. 2 election is tomorrow, July 12.

The first day that walk-in voting will be allowed in the county is July 13. July 26 is the last day someone can apply for an advance ballot.

The check your voter registration, go to VoterView at www.dkcoks.gov/531/Voter-View on the Dickinson County website. By logging into VoterView using one’s name and birthdate, voters can see the district they’re in and the location of their polling place, among other things.

“That is a good place for them to go see their sample ballots,” Livingston said. “They’re on there now.”

People who don’t have an internet connection are welcome to call 800-262-8683 or contact the the Dickinson County Clerk’s Office directly at 785-263-3774 to check their voter registration.

Comments / 0

