Record numbers of poorer students are set to go to university, according to the latest data from admissions service Ucas.Figures from June 30, which was the final date for applications, show the application rate for 18-year-old students from the poorest areas of the UK was 28.8%, up from 27% in 2021 and more than 10 percentage points higher than in 2013.This means 38,300 students from the most disadvantaged areas of the country have applied to university this year, Ucas said.In Scotland alone, there was a record proportion of poorer students applying, with 21.3% of applications coming from disadvantaged students.The application...

COLLEGES ・ 3 HOURS AGO