ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Swimmer contracts brain-eating amoeba after visiting Iowa lake

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tJzvR_0gbiSwWc00

A visitor to an Iowa beach is being treated for an infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba, officials with Iowa’s Department of Public Health said.

Lake of Three Fires beach has been shut down temporarily as a precaution, NBC News reported.

“The closure is a precautionary response to a confirmed infection of Naegleria fowleri in a Missouri resident with recent potential exposure while swimming at the beach,” Iowa officials said in a news release, according to CNN.

Naegleria fowleri is a “microscopic single-celled free-living amoeba” that can cause primary meningoencephalitis or PAM, CNN reported.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the amoeba can be found in soil and warm freshwater such as lakes, rivers and hot springs. It can also be found in unchlorinated pools or ones that are not maintained.

It is rare to be infected by the amoeba. The CDC said that there were 31 infections from 2012 to 2021. First symptoms include a headache, fever, nausea or vomiting about five days after infection. Later symptoms include stiff neck, confusion, lack of attention to people and surroundings, loss of balance, seizures and hallucinations. Death can occur about five days after the severe, later symptoms start.

The CDC is testing the lake to confirm the presence of Naegleria fowleri, CNN reported.

The person, who hails from Missouri, has been admitted to an intensive care unit in his home state to be treated for the condition, according to health officials there.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Interesting Engineering

This map shows which US lakes contain brain-eating amoebas

A few days ago, a Missouri resident who went swimming in the Lake of Three Fires in Taylor County, Iowa, was hospitalized after a microscopic amoeba entered through their nose and started eating away at their brain. Better known as Naegleria fowleri, the single-celled organism that thrives in warm freshwater,...
EverydayHealth.com

Man Infected With Brain-Eating Amoeba After Visiting Iowa Beach

A Missouri man has been confirmed to have a rare life-threatening infection of the brain, which health authorities believe he acquired while swimming at the Lake of Three Fires State Park in Taylor County, Iowa. As a precautionary response, the beach that provides access to the lake will be closed temporarily to swimmers, the Iowa Department of Public Health said Friday.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimmer#Amoeba#Cdc#Seizure#Nbc News#Cnn#Pam
Daily Mail

Mystery as at least 118 Grand Canyon tourists 'are struck down with highly contagious norovirus' in two months: Woman describes calling chopper after finding group violently vomiting

The Grand Canyon National Park has seen more than 110 cases of a gastrointestinal illness closely resembling the highly contagious norovirus since May, health officials said. As of June 10, the park listed at least 118 people who have become sick with symptoms similar to those of the norovirus, which causes vomiting, diarrhea, cramping, body aches and a mild fever, the Grand Canyon News reported.
PRESCOTT, AZ
AOL Corp

Still Testing Positive for COVID-19 After 10 Days? What to Know

There's a new crop of omicron subvariants circulating around the country, and they seem to be extending our current COVID-19 wave. That's why at-home rapid antigen tests are still an important tool in keeping yourself and your community safe. But the results from rapid tests — and how to act on them — can also be confusing, especially if you're still testing positive late in your infection.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Missouri State
Lakeland Gazette

Elmo Dies Of Myocarditis After Receiving COVID Vaccine￼

Reports have confirmed that beloved Sesame Street resident Elmo died unexpectedly this morning just a few hours after receiving the COVID vaccine. “Elmo not feeling so good,” Elmo reportedly said just moments before collapsing. Officials concluded the cause of death to be “unknown” although medical examiners claim he died...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

2 tons of meat hit with recall: Check your fridge now to avoid getting sick

Certain mini parmesan salami sticks from Creminelli Fine Meats are part of a significant recall, as the product contains an egg protein known to cause allergies. The egg ingredient is part of the parmesan recipe but doesn’t appear on the salami sticks’ packaging. As a result, people who are allergic to eggs might accidentally eat the meat and experience potentially fatal side effects.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
3K+
Followers
69K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy