The brother of Ricky Martin has come forward to identify Ricky’s accuser and deny the allegations of incest and domestic violence against him. A restraining order was issued in Puerto Rico earlier in July against the “Livin’ La Vida Loca” singer, but the accuser had remained unnamed. Per El Universo, Ricky’s brother Eric Martin reportedly showed up in a Facebook Live video posted to news outlet El Vocero de Puerto Rico on Sunday, June 26. He claimed that the person who filed the order of protection was a nephew who hasn’t been in contact with the family, who has mental health problems.

