Stephanie Noritz was at home in Los Angeles when she took this photo; her subjects were in Toronto. By remotely controlling an iPhone XS in her aunt and uncle’s master bedroom using the CLOS app, she was able to shoot her Ecuadorian-Canadian family spending a Sunday of Covid lockdown together. Noritz’s two cousins Inti and Dania lay on the bed and pulled back the curtains respectively; their mother, Ybelia, sat in her chair doing needlework. The hands to the right of the frame belong to a third cousin, Jamila.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 MINUTES AGO