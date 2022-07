This commentary is by John McClaughry, vice president of the Ethan Allen Institute. With Montpelier awash in federal money, the 2022 Legislature balanced the general fund budget while spending more on a long list of popular causes: extending broadband, subsidizing early education (as always with little or no assessment of the results), keeping the reorganized state college system alive, and spending more on favorites like home weatherization ($80 million) and subsidies to entice more people to buy electric vehicles ($32 million).

MONTPELIER, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO