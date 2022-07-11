ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Bitcoin (BTC) More Likely to Drop $10,000 in Price Before Gaining That Amount, New Survey Shows

By Tor Constantino
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44FLfZ_0gbiR8x600

Image source: Getty Images

On Sunday, Bloomberg reported that a majority of surveyed financial analysts and investors are bearish on the short-term pricing prospects for Bitcoin (BTC). It's reported that the most recent MLIV Pulse Survey was fielded from July 5 through July 8, 2022 -- targeting 950 professional fund managers and investors.

The results show that 60% of the respondents believe that the price of a single BTC crypto coin is more likely to fall to a price of $10,000 sooner than it climbs to the price of $30,000 per coin. It's worth noting that the Bitcoin price hasn't been as low as $10,000 since September 2020.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin was priced at $20,574 across cryptocurrency exchanges , which represents a 70% discount from its all-time high price point of $68,879 that was registered in November 2021. Bitcoin fell 45% last month, marking its worst monthly drop since it was founded in 2008, while the overall crypto sector has lost more than $2 trillion in value since setting record highs last fall.

Nearly 1 in 5 pro investors say all cryptos are "garbage"

The MLIV Pulse Survey Bitcoin also had some qualitative findings from professional investors regarding the crypto category overall. For example, participants were asked the question, "In relation to cryptocurrencies, which of the below best describes your attitude" and here was the breakdown of their responses:

  • Cryptocurrencies are all garbage: 18%
  • Open-minded but skeptical: 32%
  • Skeptical but involved anyway: 23%
  • Cryptocurrencies are the future: 26%
  • Bitcoin maximalist: 2%

While no one can predict the future price of any asset with certainty, these results certainly show that the cryptocurrency asset class can be both polarizing and intriguing.

Earn a $50 bitcoin bonus

Our updated list of the best cryptocurrency apps for 2022 is packed with best-in-class picks. The cryptocurrency apps that landed on our shortlist include perks such as $0 commissions, and one pick that is offering a $50 bitcoin bonus. Check out the list here and get started on your crypto journey, today.

Get the top picks

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team. Tor Constantino has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 22

Rommel
3d ago

simple analogy will show that btc rose because of loose monetary policy by us federal bank...same policy is causing its drop back to pre covid levels..factoring inflation.. 8 to 10k is likely bottom face it, btc has value because of volatility.. if it was pegged to the dollar, people will abandon it... despite claiming at same time its the currency of the future...currency cannot be hypervolatile

Reply(2)
3
Related
TheStreet

Billionaire Mark Cuban Doesn't Mince Words About Crypto

As the crypto market tumbles, little is heard from crypto evangelists. While not strictly speaking an evangelist, billionaire Mark Cuban has invested in the industry. He believes in its future. But Cuban, as a seasoned investor, has also kept all his lucidity. In a recent interview with Fortune, the billionaire...
STOCKS
CBS News

How bad is the crypto market crash? Take a look at Coinbase

Among those reeling from the billions of dollars lost in the cryptocurrency crash, no company has taken a greater beating than Coinbase. The nation's largest and first publicly traded crypto exchange, Coinbase has seen its stock price plunge 81% this year, and has recently announced plans to shed one-fifth of its staff.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Btc#Web3 Investment#Mliv Pulse Survey
Benzinga

Elon Musk Is Still Buying Dogecoin, If You Join Him And Invest $100, Here's How Much You'll Have If DOGE Gets Back To 25 Cents

The world’s richest man shared that he is buying a leading meme cryptocurrency in the recent crypto bear market. Here’s a look at how much a small investment could grow. What Happened: Over the weekend, Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk shared that he is still supporting Dogecoin DOGE. Musk also told a user on Twitter that he was buying DOGE with the price currently down.
STOCKS
CoinTelegraph

80,000 Bitcoin millionaires wiped out in the great crypto crash of 2022

More than 80,000 Bitcoin (BTC) investors have had their millionaire status revoked due to the crypto market downturn, but lower prices mean the number of whole coiners is growing. Back on Nov. 12, just days after Bitcoin hit a new all-time high of around $69,000, a total of 108,886 BTC...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Money

5 Cities Where Home Prices Are Most Likely to Drop Soon

The days of record-high house prices in the U.S. could be disappearing. In fact, research indicates home prices will drop in the months ahead in some of last year’s hottest real estate markets. Overall home price growth is expected to slow down dramatically in the U.S., and five cities...
BOISE, ID
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
202K+
Followers
98K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy