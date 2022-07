For the scrolling averse, you can subscribe to PNWander here. Sometimes I feel for Carmen Sandiego, everyone always asking her where in the world she is. As Seattle Met's travel editor, I can relate; almost daily someone asks me "Where are you going next?" Sometimes the answer is as far off as a Zimbabwe bush camp, or on a dumpling hunt through Vancouver shopping malls, or just up in my beloved Cascade Mountains. Fortunately, there is nothing I love more than talking about travel, particularly within our Pacific Northwest homeland.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO