Electronics

Monday’s best deals: 11-inch M1 iPad Pro $249 off, AirPods Pro $170, Eve HomeKit gear, more

By Rikka Altland
9to5Mac
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting off a new week, all of today’s best deals are now live ahead of the Prime Day festivities. Leading the way, Apple’s 11-inch M1 iPad Pro is down to $699 alongside AirPods Pro with refreshed MagSafe case hitting a new 2022 low of $170. Also, go check out all of...

9to5mac.com

9to5Mac

16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro hits $250 off low in Thursday’s best deals, MagSafe charger $32, more

While Prime Day has come and gone, there are still plenty of notable discounts going live to close out the week. Headlining all of the best offers for Thursday, an all-time low is live on 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro at $50 below Prime Day. That’s alongside official MagSafe chargers from $32 and more. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
COMPUTERS
9to5Mac

Apple Watch not charging? Here are 5 ways to fix it

Apple Watch not charging? Whether you’re having issues with a particular cable, multiple cables/chargers, or your touch screen isn’t responding, read on for 5 solutions to fix an Apple Watch that won’t power up. Apple Watch uses a special magnetic cable to charge. Below we’ll cover the...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipad Pro#Airpods#Ipad Air#Liquid Retina#Apple Pencil
boardingarea.com

Master List of Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals [Regularly Updated]

Here is your Master List of Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals! Be sure to bookmark it and check back during Prime Day for more great deals!. Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here and so is your master list of Amazon Prime day 2022 deals! That means there will be thousands of deals over the next couple of days – some much better than others. To save you time (and money!), I am going through all of these deals to find the best ones around and putting them right here. This will save you the time from doing that and let you see all the best deals on one page (and since these are affiliate links, I will get a little something as well, so thank you!).
SHOPPING
9to5Mac

Some iOS 16 features require an iPhone XS or newer; here they are

IOS 16 will support the iPhone 8, iPhone X, and newer models. Even so, not all functions will be available to older iPhones. With that in mind, 9to5Mac gathered all the features that will require at least an iPhone XR, iPhone XS, or newer as the public beta of this upcoming operating system is now available.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Why you shouldn’t wait for the Apple Watch Series 8

We’re just a couple months away from a possible announcement of the Apple Watch Series 8. With it, we expect slight upgrades from the Series 7, offering a few new features we didn’t previously have. However, is the Apple Watch Series 8 worth waiting for?. No design change...
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

Best Apple Prime Day 2022 deals: AirPods Pro $170, Apple Watch Series 7 $279, M1 Macs, more

Amazon Prime Day week has arrived and the team at 9to5Toys will be working around the clock in order to bring you all of the best discounts over the next several days. Alongside Amazon just getting in on the savings, various other retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and Target are also launching their own savings events to compete. Below you’ll find all of the best Prime Day 2022 deals across a range of categories like tech, home goods, fashion, and of course, the latest from Apple.
ELECTRONICS
Daily Beast

PSA: Best Buy’s Black Friday in July Has Savings Better Than Prime Day

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. With Amazon’s Prime Day set up as one of the biggest days for shopping every year, many other big options have jumped in with their own major sales. This includes Best Buy, which just launched its Black Friday in July sale. With tons of tech items, gadgets, and appliances heavily marked down, many of the deals you’ll find on Best Buy are even better than anything on sale during Amazon’s two-day Prime Day event. This includes up to $300 off select laptops, up to 50% off popular appliances, and exclusive deals on Apple products such as the Macbook and iPhone. There are also tons of markdowns on brands that rarely get discounted, including vacuums and purifiers by Dyson and premium workout equipment from NordicTrack.
SHOPPING
Phone Arena

Target has the best deal on the Apple Watch Series 7 right now

The Apple Watch is one of the most sought-after smartwatches, and also happens to be among the most expensive ones. Anyone craving a brand new Apple timepiece has felt the disappointment of sales events — the Apple Watch rarely gets a discount beyond $60. But, during this Prime Day,...
ELECTRONICS
NBC News

Prime Day 2022 bestsellers: The most purchased deals

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. With the thousands of deals that made up...
SHOPPING
9to5Mac

iPhone 14 series isn’t out yet, but its Chinese fake cases are

In a couple of months, Apple will announce the iPhone 14 series. While much has been rumored about this generation – and some of its CAD files revealed what they will probably look like – Chinese vendors are already prepared for the new iPhones, as their first fake cases have been spotted.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

We gave these earbuds a 9/10, but at their Prime Day price, they’re an 11/10

What I love about Prime Day is that, if you look closely, you can find huge discounts on products that are already so good, they don’t need any discount at all. A perfect example is Soundcore’s Liberty 3 Pro wireless earbuds. When they debuted at $170, I thought they were so good, I gave them a 9/10 rating in my review, and issued them Digital Trends’ Editor’s Choice award. But these ratings and awards are always a balancing act between price and performance, so now that these buds are 47% off for Prime Day, and selling for just $90? I’m going to 11.
ELECTRONICS

Community Policy