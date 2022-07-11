ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deer Creek, MN

Dean Eckhoff

DL-Online
 4 days ago

May 26, 1948 - July 9, 2022. ST. CLOUD, Minn. - Dean Eckhoff, 74, Deer Creek,...

www.dl-online.com

Comments / 0

Related
DL-Online

Karen Savela

Jan. 13, 1959 - July 3, 2022. FARGO, N.D. - Karen Savela, 63, Sebeka, Minn., died Sunday, July 3, in Sanford Broadway Medical Center. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 23, at Karvonen Funeral Home in Wadena, Minn. Arrangements by...
SEBEKA, MN
DL-Online

Karen Swenson

Dec. 24, 1945 - July 11, 2022. DETROIT LAKES, Minn. - Karen Swenson, 76, Detroit Lakes, Minn., died Monday, July 11, in Essentia Health - St. Mary’s Hospital. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m., Thursday, July 21, at West-Kjos Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes, Minn. Interment will be in St. Mary’s of the Lake Catholic Cemetery near Detroit Lakes.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Leland Niemann

Leland “Lee” Niemann, age 88, of Fargo, formerly of Frazee, passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Edgewood Assisted Living in Fargo. Funeral Service will be 11:00 AM, Monday, July 18, 2022, at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church in Fargo. Burial will be at Lakeside Cemetery in Frazee. Visitation will be Sunday, July 17, from 5-7:00 PM with a 7:00 PM Prayer Service at the Furey Funeral Home in Frazee and visitation will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church.
FRAZEE, MN
DL-Online

Jack Windels

Funeral Services were held for Jack Windels, age 16, of Wadena, Minnesota on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Karvonen Funeral Home in Wadena with Pastor Adam Neuerburg officiating. Jack Riley Windels made his surprise entrance into this world on January 25th, 2006, with a purpose to change lives. He truly...
WADENA, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wadena, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
St. Cloud, MN
City
Deer Creek, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Obituaries
Wadena, MN
Obituaries
City
Saint Cloud, MN
DL-Online

Judy Lynn (Terryll) Adams

Judy Lynn Adams, 75, died Sunday, July 10, 2022, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Judy was born Sept. 23, 1946, in Detroit Lakes, Minn., to Grant Vernon Terryll and Elsie Irene (Oxtra) Terryll and lived part of her youth there. She had been a Legal Instruments Examiner for the Migratory Bird Permit Program of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. She had a gentle heart for animals and was proud of her work protecting wildlife.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Susan Ann (Davis) Malone

Susan Ann Malone, age 81, of Detroit Lakes, MN, passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Essentia Health- St. Mary’s Hospital in Detroit Lakes. A memorial service will be at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at the David Donehower Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes, with a visitation an hour prior. Susan was born on July 25, 1940, to Russell and Ursula (Wendt) Davis in Pipestone, MN. She spent her early years in Slayton, MN, before her family moved to Magnolia, MN. At Magnolia High School, she was homecoming queen, assistant editor of the annual, member of the National Thespian Society, sang in the choir, and a senior class officer of the class of 1959. Susan went on to attend the Minneapolis Institute of Medical Technology, where she received her laboratory technician certification. She then worked as a lab tech for a number of years in Adrian, MN, and Mitchell, SD. Susan met Ernest “Joe” Malone and the two were married on November 9, 1962, at the United Methodist Church in Luverne, MN. The couple had one child and adopted a second and she happily embraced her role as mother and homemaker. In 1992, she moved to Kodiak Island, AK, where she co-owned and operated a small fishing boat for crabbing and Halibut. In 1995, she moved back to Jasper, MN, to be closer to her aging mother. In 2002, she came to Detroit Lakes where she lived for her remaining days. Susan was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She loved her family and was very active in Jeff and Karen’s activities. This continued with her love of her grandchildren, attending their activities and being an active part of their lives. Susan treasured the friendships she had over the years. A recent friend said ‘Sue was the truest friend a person could have.’ She loved hosting parties and holidays. She enjoyed playing cards, cooking, attending concerts and musicals, taking photographs, cat-sitting for friends, and was an avid reader. She also had a talent for interior design and a passion for flower gardening. Susan was very involved in her church and in the communities that she lived. She was president of the Luverne High School Music Booster Club from 1982-1984. In Detroit Lakes, she served on the United Methodist Church’s Angel Food Pantry, serving dinner prior to the Wednesday service, the Women’s Bible Study Group, the United Methodist Women’s Service Group, and she was a co-founder of the Wednesday Night Dinner Program. Susan was also a member of the Lakes Women’s Society-Hope Chapter from 2012 until 2016, and PEO Chapter FG since 2015. She also volunteered for several years at Essentia Health- St. Mary’s Hospital, at the gift shop, and as a member of the Community Relations Committee. Susan is survived by her children, Jeffrey (Renae) Malone of Sioux Falls, SD; and Karen (TJ) Buboltz of Detroit Lakes, MN; a sister, Mary Phillips of Detroit Lakes, MN; two grandchildren, Nick and Ben, both of Detroit Lakes; a step-granddaughter Michaela Borchardt (David) of Sioux Falls, SD; and five grand-dogs. She is preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Ursula; her ex-husband, Joe; and a brother-in-law, Robert Phillips.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

DL woman, Frazee man hurt in 2-car crash on Hwy 34 Friday

A Detroit Lakes woman and a Frazee man were injured in a two-car crash Friday afternoon on Highway 34 east of Detroit Lakes. Susie Diane Hoppert, 69, of Detroit Lakes and Anthony Mark Vogt, 57, of Frazee both suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the rear-end collision, according to the State Patrol. Vogt was taken to Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital. Hoppert was not listed as going to a hospital.
FRAZEE, MN
DL-Online

Becker County Crime and fire report: July 11-13

7:15 a.m., Door on a business was damaged by a person trying to patronize the business located on Richwood Road, Detroit Lakes. 7:54 p.m., Patient in the emergency room in Detroit Lakes was being disorderly. Eventually the individual was escorted home by a White Earth officer. 8:10 a.m., Damage to...
BECKER COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Karvonen Funeral Home#Trinity Lutheran Church
DL-Online

Court news: Detroit Lakes woman charged with domestic assault

DETROIT LAKES — Tasha Rae Burrow, 39, of rural Detroit Lakes has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony domestic assault. According to court records, on the evening of May 28, a deputy was called to the Country Manor mobile home park on the report of a disturbance. A young man there said an older relative of his, Burrows, was upset and very intoxicated. He said Burrows was yelling and upset, and when he tried to escort her out of the residence, she started swinging at him.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Court news: Ogema man accused of church burglary

DETROIT LAKES — Caleb Scott Donner, 25, of Ogema has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony second-degree and third-degree burglary. According to court records, on Sept. 7, 2021, a burglary was reported at a church near Richwood. A window to the church was damaged, and the garage was broken into. Video surveillance showed two suspects entering the garage and leaving with property.
OGEMA, MN
DL-Online

Bob Jensen: Be willing to change for better fishing

ALEXANDRIA — If an angler wants to become a better angler, that angler needs to be willing to make changes. Becoming a better angler means different things to different people. For some, it means catching more fish on their home body of water. To others, it means catching bigger...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
DL-Online

Hundreds watch the radio: KFAN Power Trip Morning Show broadcasts Kegs and Eggs event from Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES — The initials were B.P., and the first clue suggested the item was normally associated with one gender. "Big poop!" exclaimed Marney Gellner, screaming her answer into the microphone and cutting right through the hundreds of silent event attendees watching at The Pavilion in Detroit Lakes. The room erupted into laughter and smiles.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Crazy good fun at Water Fights in City Park

DETROIT LAKES — A dark horse team representing Gemini Sailing Charters of Maui, Hawaii, came out on top out of 34 teams that competed before a big crowd at the Water Carnival Water Fights Wednesday evening in Detroit Lakes City Park. They beat a team called simply Da Boys...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Holmes Theatre summer camp kids to present "Music Man Jr." on July 21-23

DETROIT LAKES — It's 1921 in River City, Iowa, and Harold Hill is just about to take center stage. That's the familiar opening to "The Music Man," one of America's most iconic works of musical theater. And while the "junior" version of the show won't be quite as long as the original work by Meredith Willson, the essential elements of the show being presented at the Historic Holmes Theatre on July 21-23 will be the same.
DETROIT LAKES, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy