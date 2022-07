One position group LSU wanted to address in this 2023 class was the offensive line. It’s an absolute necessity in every class to walk away with a few big guys to man the trenches and dating back to April, was a primary focus for Brian Polian and this recruiting staff when looking at the class goals. As part of its recent commitment frenzy in July, the Tigers picked up Georgia offensive lineman Paul Mubenga to join this talented group of prospects.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 19 HOURS AGO