DETROIT LAKES — Tasha Rae Burrow, 39, of rural Detroit Lakes has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony domestic assault. According to court records, on the evening of May 28, a deputy was called to the Country Manor mobile home park on the report of a disturbance. A young man there said an older relative of his, Burrows, was upset and very intoxicated. He said Burrows was yelling and upset, and when he tried to escort her out of the residence, she started swinging at him.

DETROIT LAKES, MN ・ 19 HOURS AGO