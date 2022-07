Rome (Ga.) high school two-way standout Martavious Collins is one of the top-ranked prospects on the 247Sports’ Top247 list. The 6-3, 241-pounder from the class of 2024 is ranked as the No. 36 overall player in the country, No. 8 athlete nationally and No. 8 recruit in Georgia. The 247Sports Composite Rankings list him lower as the No. 110 overall talent next cycle.

SOUTH EUCLID, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO