From antique books to Moroccan pottery, London is home to a diverse array of indoor and outdoor markets brimming with flavor and culture. Shopping in London is a real treat. There are high-street brands, major designers, and independent boutiques all over the city. But nowhere is quite as exciting for shopping as the city’s markets. Whether it’s a traditional farmer’s market selling the best of British produce, or a maker’s market where artisans display their handmade wares on table tops—London has some vast and varied markets to explore. Bring your wallet, because these are the best 11 markets in London.

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO