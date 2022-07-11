ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine's Zelenskiy, Turkey's Erdogan discuss grain exports, Ukrainian ports

 4 days ago

KYIV, July 11 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday he had held talks with...

US Can’t Down Russian Missiles Being Used in Ukraine, Report Says

The United States is not prepared to defend itself from the types of cruise missiles Russia has increasingly used to attack Ukraine, warns a new assessment from a prominent Washington think tank. The report from the nonpartisan Center for Strategic and International Studies argues that military commanders and policymakers have...
Ukraine sees grain exports deal with Russia in reach, El Pais says

MADRID, July 13 (Reuters) - Ukraine is "two steps away" from hammering out a deal with Russia on exporting Ukrainian grain to the international markets, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told Spanish newspaper El Pais before multilateral talks on the issue in Istanbul. Turkey has been working with the United Nations...
WRAPUP 7-Ukrainian city grieves 4-year-old girl after Russian missile attack

(New headline, adds details of strike, grains talks, UK summons envoy) * At least 23 killed in Russian attack: Ukrainian officials. VINNYTSIA, Ukraine, July 15 (Reuters) A Ukrainian city far from the frontline grieved its dead including a 4-year-old girl with Down's Syndrome on Friday, a day after a Russian missile attack killed at least 23 people and wounded scores.
Russian foreign ministry: four-way contacts on Ukraine grain to continue - Ifx

July 14 (Reuters) - Contacts between Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the United Nations on the issue of exports of Ukrainian grain will continue, Interfax news agency reported on Thursday, citing Russia's foreign ministry. Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations are due to sign a deal next week aimed at...
Saudi Arabia's Mohammed bin Salman, who a US intelligence report said "approved" a journalist's murder, has shaken up the ultraconservative oil superpower with economic, social and religious reforms since his meteoric rise to power.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has shaken up the conservative kingdom with head-spinning reforms while quashing any threats to his status since becoming de facto ruler of the world's biggest oil producer five years ago. Having plotted his path to power from relative obscurity, Prince Mohammed has overseen the biggest transformation in Saudi Arabia's modern history, the world's top crude oil exporter and host of Islam's two holiest sites, Mecca and Medina.
Turkey says deal reached in Ukraine grain talks -minister

ANKARA, July 13 (Reuters) - Talks between Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and U.N. officials on resuming Black Sea exports of Ukraine grain resulted in an agreement to form a coordination center in order to ensure the safety of routes, the Turkish defence minister said on Wednesday. In a statement, Turkey's Defence...
U.S. wheat futures end lower, traders monitor Ukraine export talks

CHICAGO, July 13 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures ended weaker on Wednesday after trading both sides of unchanged during the session. * Traders noted a round of bargain buying after the most-active contract , which had fallen 8.7% over the prior two sessions, hit a one-week low during overnight trading. * But concerns about weakening global demand continued to pressure wheat. * Traders were closely monitoring efforts to revive Black Sea exports from war-torn Ukraine as Turkey hosted four-way talks on the issue, raising hopes of an end to a standoff that has exposed millions to the risk of starvation. * U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that an "important and substantive step" was made toward a comprehensive deal to resume shipments. * Analysts were expecting a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Thursday morning to show that weekly export sales of wheat in the week ended July 7 were in a range from 200,000 to 500,000 tonnes. That compares with 286,385 tonnes the prior week. * The Taiwan Flour Millers' Association purchased an estimated 44,725 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States in a tender. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade September soft red winter wheat contract settled down 3-1/2 cents at $8.10-3/4 a bushel. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for September delivery was 2-3/4 cents lower at $8.65 a bushel and MGEX September spring wheat was off 4-1/2 cents at $9.14-1/4 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Ukraine grain exports down 35.4% so far in 2022/23 season -ministry

KYIV, July 15 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain exports in the first seven days of July, the first month of the new 2022/23 season, were down 35.4% year on year at 598,000 tonnes, the agriculture ministry said on Monday. Grain exports for the 2021/22 season ending June 30 rose 8.5% to...
U.N. chief hopes for final Ukraine grain deal next week

UNITED NATIONS, July 13 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that an "important and substantive step" was made towards a comprehensive deal to resume Black Sea exports of Ukraine grain after talks between Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and U.N. officials on Wednesday. "Next week, hopefully, we'll be able to have...
Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, U.N. meet on grain exports

ISTANBUL, July 13 (Reuters) - Russian, Ukrainian and Turkish military delegations met with U.N. officials in Istanbul on Wednesday for talks on resuming exports of Ukrainian grain from the major Black Sea port of Odesa as a global food crisis worsens. Turkey has been working with the United Nations to...
Ukraine grain deal won't fix warzone logistics, top producer says

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - A deal to restart exports of Ukrainian grain through its deep sea ports could be a game changer, the chairman of Ukraine's top food producer MHP said on Thursday, but he warned that getting produce to export terminals still presents major challenges. The war in...
U.S. wheat futures fall as Ukraine export hopes rise

CHICAGO, July 14 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on Thursday as optimism about a deal to resume Black Sea exports from war-torn Ukraine raised the prospect of strong competition on the export market, traders said. * The losses were kept in check by signs of strong demand for U.S. supplies. * The U.S. Agriculture Department on Thursday morning said that export sales of wheat in the week ended July 7 totaled 1.047 million tonnes, the biggest weekly tally since March 2020. That was well above trade forecasts that ranged from 200,000 to 500,000 tonnes and up from 286,385 tonnes the previous week. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade September soft red winter wheat futures contract settled down 15-3/4 cents at $7.95 a bushel. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for September delivery was 14-1/2 cents lower at $8.62-1/4 and MGEX September spring wheat futures ended down 3-1/4 cents to $9.10-1/2 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Sandra Maler)
Ukraine rules out ceding territory to Russia to secure peace

KYIV, July 13 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Wednesday ruled out ceding territory to Russia as part of any peace deal and said no peace talks were under way between Moscow and Kyiv. "The objective of Ukraine in this war... is to liberate our territories, restore our...
‘Dont’ interupt me’: Russian ambassador snaps at UK reporter

The Russian ambassador snapped at a Sky News reporter when things turned tense during an interview about the war in Ukraine.Andrei Kelin told Dermot Murnaghan he would stop the interview if he continued to “interrupt” the answers he was giving. “Don't interrupt me,” the ambassador said. “We have an agreement. If you will continue to interrupt me, I will stop the interview.”Kelin made the comment after Murnaghan suggested Russia is shelling civilians in Ukraine.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ukraine news live: Russia withdraws troops from Snake IslandWhy did Russia invade Ukraine? The conflict explainedSign The Independent’s petition to help the people of Ukraine
Ukraine June farm exports at 2.5 mln, up from 1.7 mln T in May -minister

KYIV, July 15 (Reuters) - Ukrainian agriculture exports rose to 2.5 million tonnes in June from about 1.7 million tonnes in May thanks to higher exports from the Danube river ports, Ukrainian infrastructure minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Friday. Ukraine, a major exporter of grain and vegetable oils, exported up...
UPDATE 2-French 2022/23 wheat exports seen at 3-year high after brisk start

PARIS, July 13 (Reuters) - French soft wheat exports outside the European Union are expected to reach a three-year high in 2022/23 after a strong start to the season, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Wednesday. In first projections for the season that began this month, the office forecast shipments of...
