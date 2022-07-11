Ukraine's Zelenskiy, Turkey's Erdogan discuss grain exports, Ukrainian ports

CHICAGO, July 13 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures ended weaker on Wednesday after trading both sides of unchanged during the session. * Traders noted a round of bargain buying after the most-active contract , which had fallen 8.7% over the prior two sessions, hit a one-week low during overnight trading. * But concerns about weakening global demand continued to pressure wheat. * Traders were closely monitoring efforts to revive Black Sea exports from war-torn Ukraine as Turkey hosted four-way talks on the issue, raising hopes of an end to a standoff that has exposed millions to the risk of starvation. * U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that an "important and substantive step" was made toward a comprehensive deal to resume shipments. * Analysts were expecting a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Thursday morning to show that weekly export sales of wheat in the week ended July 7 were in a range from 200,000 to 500,000 tonnes. That compares with 286,385 tonnes the prior week. * The Taiwan Flour Millers' Association purchased an estimated 44,725 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States in a tender. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade September soft red winter wheat contract settled down 3-1/2 cents at $8.10-3/4 a bushel. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for September delivery was 2-3/4 cents lower at $8.65 a bushel and MGEX September spring wheat was off 4-1/2 cents at $9.14-1/4 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

