Bill Radke discusses the week’s news with contributing columnist Joni Balter, Geekwire’s Mike Lewis and KUOW’s David Hyde. Primary midterm ballots were mailed out in Washington state this week, at a time where Democratic party approval ratings have been slipping. What is the likelihood that a so called “red-wave” impacts Washington in the primaries, and what would be the impact if it did?

SEATTLE, WA ・ 15 HOURS AGO