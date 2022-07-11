ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, UT

William Kent Glanville

Herald-Journal
 4 days ago

William Kent Glanville January 23, 1947 ~ June 1, 2022. Born January 23, 1947 in Ogden, Utah to William Harrison and Bonita Faye Clark and raised in Ogden. His parents divorced when he was a toddler, and grandma met and married the man who would raise dad as his own son,...

Herald-Journal

Sally (Leonardi) May

Sally (Leonardi) May 7/8/1933 - 7/11/2022 Sally Alma Leonardi May, 89 (or maybe 100 as she felt), passed away peacefully in Brigham, Utah on July 11th, 2022. Sally was born in Ogden, Utah on July 8th, 1933 to Louis M. and Sarah (Parker) Leonardi and raised as a Catholic. She grew up working on the family vegetable farm, her favorite was working with the 'work horses'. She graduated from Ogden High School in 1951. Afterwards, she completed her education in Nursing at Weber College.
OGDEN, UT
Herald-Journal

Nate, Margaret Fern

Margaret Fern Nate passed away on Thursday, July 7, at Sunshine Terrace in Logan. Fern turned 100 years old on May 18. She was born in 1922 at Black Falds, Canada to John Leslie Langford and Lucille Rising. Fern was the fourth of five children. She attended grades 1-4 in a one room school in Pegram, Idaho. The family then moved to Cokeville, Wyoming where Fern graduated from Cokeville High School along with her sweetheart, Stanley Nate. She then went on to business school in California for a year and returned home to marry Stanley. They ran away to Randolph, Utah and were married by a Justice of the Peace one day before her 19th birthday. They were married for almost 71 years. A marriage her folks hoped would never last. Fern was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints being baptized at the age of 18. She served in almost all auxiliaries of the church. She and Stan served for almost 7 years in the Logan Temple, her favorite calling. Fern was preceded in death by her parents, one sister and three brothers, her husband, two daughters (Lucille Layland and Garnett James) and one great-granddaughter (Lexi Henriksen). She is survived by one daughter, Colleen Nate of Logan, and three sons, Cornell (Susan) Nate of Stansbury Park, Utah, Keith Leon (Lynette) Nate of Rexburg, Idaho, and Kent O. (Jane) Nate of South Jordan, Utah. Fern has 19 grandchildren, 58 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren. Funeral services are under the direction of Nelson Funeral Home and will be held on Saturday July 16 at 11 am at the LDS chapel, 825 North 200 West in Logan. There will be a viewing from 9 am to 10:30 am at the same location. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in Cokeville, Wyoming.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Jensen, Tanya (Dunford)

Tanya Dunford Jensen, 49, of North Logan, Utah, passed through the veil on July 10, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Logan, Utah, and graduated from Bear Lake High School. She went on to study at Utah State University and later at American Military University where she received a bachelor's degree in human development and Family Studies. Tanya was married and sealed to Jeremy Larry Jensen in the Logan, Utah Temple on April 10, 1993. Tanya's favorite roles were that of mother and wife. She also taught at a Child Development Center on JBER, AK, where she touched so many lives. She was a valiant member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and held multiple callings throughout her life. She loved to be with her family members and loved everyone unconditionally. She enjoyed being outside, exploring nature and just being around her friends and family. Tanya is survived by her husband, Jeremy of 29 years, and 5 Children: Hailee, Derek (Jordan), Christopher, Thomas, and Sophie. She is also survived by her parents, Heber and Susan Dunford of Bloomington, Idaho, and her siblings Lisa (Jeff) Sanborn, Diana (Kolby) Romrell, Brian (Kendra) Dunford, and James (October) Dunford. She was preceded in death by her grandparents. Thank you to the friends and family that have supported Tanya and our family through this journey. We give our appreciation and love to all the nurses, doctors and other medical staff at Logan Regional Hospital and Cancer Center, IHC Home Health, and all the others that worked so valiantly to help take care of Tanya. A public viewing will be held Viewing, Sunday, 17 July 2022, at Allen- Hall Mortuary on 34 E Center St, Logan, UT 84321, from 5:00 - 7:00 pm. A short viewing will be held Monday, 18 July 2022 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Chapel located at 2540 North 400 East North Logan, Utah 84341, from 11:00-11:40 am. The funeral will start at 12:00 pm and be televised on www.greencanyonward.org . Condolences and thoughts may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.com . She will be laid to rest in the Providence Cemetery (in River Heights, Utah).
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Renee (Crookston) Spencer

Renee (Crookston) Spencer 8/27/1947 - 7/11/2022 Renee Crookston Spencer, 74, of Pocatello, Idaho, passed away July 11, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born August 27, 1947, in Logan, Utah to George Warren and Virginia (Sjoblom) Crookston. Renee graduated from Logan High School in 1965. She was married to...
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Toxic algal blooms return to Mantua Reservoir

Health officials in northern Utah are once again warning visitors not to swim, play or allow pets in Mantua Reservoir after routine testing confirmed toxic blooms of slimy, blue-green algae have returned to the popular summer recreation spot in Sardine Canyon. The Bear River Health Department issued a warning advisory...
MANTUA, UT
Herald-Journal

Coleman, Carol Marie (Miller)

Carol Marie (Miller) Coleman, 76, passed away on July 13, 2022 in Logan, Utah. She was born April 26, 1946 in Pocatello, Idaho to L.J. DeWaynne and Eva Mariea (Quinn) Miller. She married Gary K. Coleman on September 12, 1969 in the Logan Utah Temple. Carol graduated from Box Elder High School in 1964. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she held many callings such as: Young Women's President, Ward Chorister, Gospel Doctrine Teacher, Relief Society President, and Visiting/Ministering Teacher. Carol is survived by her husband of 52 years, Gary; children, Vicki (Kevin) George, Brad (Keiko), Beverly Petersen, Terri (Shawn) Jeppson, Alan (Shauna), Warren, and Kimberly (Craig) McMinn; twenty-four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren with two more on the way; siblings, Nelda (Gerald) Bellon, Stanley (Sharon) Miller, and Richard (Crystal) McFarland; several nieces and nephews, foster children, and so many wonderful friends. We can't name them all. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Darryle, LaMont, Dennis, Gary Roberts, and Leonard; a grandson Braeden Petersen (2019); and honorary parents Dr. Gordon and Helen Felt. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 15, 2022 at 11 A.M at the Belmont/ Plymouth LDS Chapel (Belmont/Plymouth LDS Church (16925 N 5200 W- Garland, Utah). Viewings will be held on Thursday, July 14, 2022 from 6-8 P.M. at Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home (111 N 100 E-Tremonton, Utah) and prior to the service at the church on Friday from 9-10:30 A.M. Interment will take place at the Riverside Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed and may be found at www.ruddfuneralhome.com under her obituary. A special thanks to the staff at L.D.S. Hospital in Salt Lake, Rocky Mountain Care in Logan, all Belmont Wards, and Rudd Funeral Home.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Constance, Christina Jean

In loving memory of Christina Jean Constance. A graveside service will be held on Monday, July 18, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Logan City Cemetery. Christina was born in San Francisco, California on December 15, 1933 to Harry and Sabina Constance and died on July 12, 2022 at Rocky Mountain Assisted Living, Logan, Utah where the loving staff took care of her in her final days. We appreciate them so much. Thank-you. She was preceded in death by the love of her life Joe Wursten. Christina's infectious laugh will never be forgotten. She was greatly loved and brought a smile to everyone's face. She will be missed by family, friends and neighbors especially those on Quarter Circle Drive in Nibley, Utah. Arrangements by Allen-Hall Mortuary. www.allenmortuaries.com.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Aggie into field of 32 at State Am

With the field now down to 32 at the 124th Utah State Amateur Championship, there is just one golfer left with ties to Cache Valley. John Cook is a junior at Utah State University, where he plays golf for the Aggies. He is from Aguora Hills, California. Match play began...
GOLF
Herald-Journal

Hansen, Linda Louise (Robbins)

Linda Louise Robbins Hansen passed away after struggling with health issues for the last couple of years. She was born to Claude and Elaine Robbins in Provo Utah May 29, 1950. The family moved to Ogden where she lived until she was 10 and they made the final move to Logan. She attended Logan Junior High, Logan High, and Utah State University achieving excellence along the way. After her marriage to Paul Hansen they spent time living in Logan, Fort Stewart Georgia, Hyde Park then back to Logan. Two Children entered their life in 1980 and 1984. Linda Worked at Sears Roebucks in the catalogue department, as a secretary at a real-estate company at Utah State University and at a local gift shop. She also typed term papers for university students, (BC) before computers and was a very fast typist and proof reader. She loved fabric and thoroughly enjoyed making quilts. She sold many of her creations at the local gift shop, and shared many other quilts with her friends. Linda is survived by her husband Paul Hansen daughter Laura Hansen Farnsworth, Son Bryce Hansen, Sister Mary Ann Olsen (Michael), Brother Richard Robbins (Susanne), and two sibling in-laws Peter Ashworth and Jolene Robbins. She was preceded in death by her father C. Claude Robbins, mother Elaine Robbins, sister Katheryn Ashworth, and two brothers Carl Robbins, and Edward Robbins. The viewing will be held at Allen-Hall Mortuary Friday July 15, 2022, from 6:00-8:00 pm. Funeral service will be Saturday July 16, 2022, at 1:00 pm at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 1450 East 1500 North. A short viewing will be from 11:30 to 12:30 the day of the funeral. Memories and link to stream service can be found on the allenmortuaries.com website.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Mountain West releases football schedule for 2023-25

The road to a Mountain West championship has potentially become more rocky for Utah State's football program from 2023-25. That's because the Aggies will square off against perennial conference title contenders Boise State and San Diego State in each of those three seasons. The Mountain West will do away with divisions starting in 2023 and, as part of that process, the league on Thursday announced its scheduling rotation for the the 2023-25 campaigns.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Smithfield calls for locals to submit logo designs

Smithfield is searching for its next logo. The city posted on Facebook in late June, opening a contest for residents to draft up a new design that will be easier to read and embroider on clothing. “We are looking for a new logo that is more updated, simpler and cleaner,”...
SMITHFIELD, UT
Herald-Journal

USU professor studying how plastic moves its way through Bear River system

In a study published in 2020, Janice Brahney, Utah State University associate professor in the Department of Watershed Sciences, made a startling discovery: microplastic particles are widespread in the Earth’s atmosphere. These tiny particles of plastic, ranging between 1 micrometer and 2.5 millimeters, are being deposited by the wind into even the most remote places in the Western United States.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Logan residents to see energy surcharge costs, asked to conserve energy

Logan residents will likely see a surcharge on their July energy bills, according to city officials. The city is currently asking residents to voluntarily conserve energy as it gets hotter and there is higher demand, specifically in the evenings. Logan is currently having trouble with paying market power rates, Power and Light Director Mark Montgomery said, because the city’s need is exceeding the energy it has under contract.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Tremonton Hay Days returns to Jeanie Stevens Park

Tremonton’s annual celebration of summer and the city’s heritage returns Friday and Saturday, July 22-23, with a lineup of activities and events geared toward revelers of all ages. Tremonton Hay Days officially kicks off at 4 p.m. Friday at Jeanie Stevens Park, 700 N. 1000 West. Formerly known...
TREMONTON, UT
Herald-Journal

Shaffer, Jasper Dean

Jasper Dean Shaffer, 83, passed away on July 9, 2022. A Celebration of Life will take place on Monday from 10:00 am - 11:30 am in the Providence Ward located at 309 South Main. There will be a viewing held Sunday evening from 6-8 pm at the Allen-Hall Mortuary and at the church on Monday from 11:30 - 12:30. Interment will be in the Providence Cemetery at 1:00 pm A complete obituary is available at www.allenmortuaries.com.
PROVIDENCE, UT
Herald-Journal

Cache County Council declines to raise salaries of some county positions

The Cache County Council voted against granting the county treasurer, recorder, executive and clerk/auditor raises in their Tuesday meeting, effectively deciding against the recommendation of the County Compensation Committee. In January, the council voted to increase the salaries of the assessor, attorney, sheriff and themselves. Tuesday night’s discussion centered around...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
Herald-Journal

NUL baseball: Blue Sox extend winning streak to five

SMITHFIELD — The recent return of Dax Purser and Rhett Nielsen to the lineup has certainly helped the Blue Sox trend in the right direction heading into the final stretch of the Northern Utah League season. Purser and Nielsen teamed up for five hits and Smithfield extended its winning...
SMITHFIELD, UT

