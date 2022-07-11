Fire TV Stick 4K Max just hit lowest price ever for Prime Day

Watching your favorite movies and shows this year in gorgeous, 4K ultra high-definition picture quality is easy and affordable, once you take advantage of this excellent Prime Day deal on one of the best streaming devices in the market.

Right now, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is just $34 at Amazon , matching its lowest price ever. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is our top choice among Amazon's streaming devices.

Plus, the regular Fire TV Stick 4K is now $24 , which is 50 percent off its usual price.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $54 now $34 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Stick 4K is one of the best streaming devices available. It offers snappy performance, 4K Ultra HD streaming at 60fps with HDR, WiFi 6 support and includes an Alexa Voice Remote. View Deal

Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $24 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Stick 4K is less powerful than the Max, but also has 4K Ultra HD streaming and includes an Alexa Voice Remote at a lower price. View Deal

Why the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is a good deal

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is one of the best streaming devices on the market right now. It boasts excellent 4K HDR streaming quality, speedy navigation and an expansive app library. The slim, unobtrusive black stick hides behind your TV in an HDMI port.

As our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max review notes, the device streams gorgeous 4K HDR content and does it quickly. In addition to top-notch video quality, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max supports Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10+. Dolby Atmos Audio provides immersive sound that isn't offered by many other streaming devices at this price point.

We're also fans of the Alexa Voice remote. It can be control your TV, so you no longer need a bunch of remotes that just get lost in the couch anyway. Plus, with the touch of a button, you can activate Alexa and control navigation, search and playback with voice commands.

While the Fire TV interface can be a bit busy (and heavily promotes Prime Video content), it is improving somewhat. And the store has just about every app that's out there, so you can stream all the Netflix and Disney Plus shows you want.

As for the regular, non-Max model, it also supports 4K video streaming. The performance isn't quite as fast as the Max, but it's also cheaper. As we note in our Fire TV Stick 4K review , it does a good job of balancing functionality, price and performance. If you're not sure which version is right for your streaming needs, check out our handy Fire TV Stick 4K Max vs Fire TV Stick 4K guide.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.