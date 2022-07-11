ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Razorback baseball star Andrew Benintendi named to all-star team

By Adam Roberts, DMM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Former Arkansas Razorback star Andrew Benintendi has been selected to play in his first Major League Baseball All-Star Game. Benintendi, a left fielder for the...

Andrew Benintendi
