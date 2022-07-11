Former Razorback baseball star Andrew Benintendi named to all-star team

An annoying stretch was always likely to come for the Yankees at some point. Well, it’s very much in full flow now. Down to their last three outs, the Yankees rallied after going into the ninth inning down a run. They not only tied the game, but had a golden opportunity to win it right then and there. In the 10th, they again had a great chance to get the walk-off. However again, they couldn’t get it done. Eventually, that came back to haunt them as the Red Sox came away with a 5-4 win in 11 innings in a performance that won’t be going on the Yankees’ highlight reel.

BOSTON, MA ・ 5 HOURS AGO