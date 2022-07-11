Stone Island's New Kevlar Parka Is Pretty Much Indestructible

Outdoor lovers and gearheads may be rolling their eyes, but it seems more and more brands are releasing collections that are “inspired by nature.” Earlier this week, Reebok unveiled a suite of new colorways for its Premier Modern Mid series, while New York-based s.k. manor hill previewed an overwhelmingly green Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Both brands teased the releases as emphatically “nature-inspired” – yet even these somehow pale in comparison to other, more experiential, runway moments. For example, Reese Cooper showed his “Seed & Soil” collection at Paris Fashion Week in the sprawling gardens of the city’s National Museum of History – but Loewe’s men’s Spring Summer 2023 stole the show. There, the brand (under Jonathan Anderson) debuted a colorful collection complemented by shoes, pants and jackets fully seeded with living grass. Only time will tell how the trend will continue to evolve, or whether any of these styles will ever become truly trail-ready. Today we’re looking at a new AR headset, watch, and bourbon. This is Today in Gear.

