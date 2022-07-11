ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

Police: 6 Killeen men arrested in Central Texas prostitution sting

By Joel Leal
 4 days ago
COPPERAS COVE, Texas — A total of nine men have been arrested in a Central Texas prostitution sting, including six from Killeen, police said.

From July 7 to July 8, officers conducted a prostitution operation with the intent of targeting individuals seeking to exploit and victimize minors online, according to the Copperas Cove Police Department.

Authorities also sought after those looking to use said services.

Police said the suspected child predators were arrested and charged with solicitation of prostitution of a person younger than 18 years of age, including:

  • Maycroft, Allen Ward - a 53-year-old resident of Killeen, Texas
  • Kpazahi, Andre Mikael - a 27-year-old resident of Killeen, Texas
  • Alford, Sterling Ray - a 24-year-old resident of Gatesville, Texas
  • O'Rourke, Joseph Brian - a 51-year-old resident of Killeen, Texas
  • Prado-Perez, Hermenegildo - a 38-year-old resident of Killeen, Texas
  • Pullom, Jayden Christopher - a 20-year-old resident of Conyers, Georgia
  • Patel, Darshan Jitendrabhai - a 24-year-old resident of Killeen, Texas
  • Harris, Quincy Dandre - a 36-year-old resident of Killeen, Texas
  • Zupancic, Benjamin Joseph - a 42-year-old resident of Colorado Springs, Colorado

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Criminal Investigation Division performed this operation alongside the Copperas Cove Police Department.

