Police: 6 Killeen men arrested in Central Texas prostitution sting

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — A total of nine men have been arrested in a Central Texas prostitution sting, including six from Killeen, police said.

From July 7 to July 8, officers conducted a prostitution operation with the intent of targeting individuals seeking to exploit and victimize minors online, according to the Copperas Cove Police Department.

Authorities also sought after those looking to use said services.

Police said the suspected child predators were arrested and charged with solicitation of prostitution of a person younger than 18 years of age, including:

Maycroft, Allen Ward - a 53-year-old resident of Killeen, Texas

Kpazahi, Andre Mikael - a 27-year-old resident of Killeen, Texas

Alford, Sterling Ray - a 24-year-old resident of Gatesville, Texas

O'Rourke, Joseph Brian - a 51-year-old resident of Killeen, Texas

Prado-Perez, Hermenegildo - a 38-year-old resident of Killeen, Texas

Pullom, Jayden Christopher - a 20-year-old resident of Conyers, Georgia

Patel, Darshan Jitendrabhai - a 24-year-old resident of Killeen, Texas

Harris, Quincy Dandre - a 36-year-old resident of Killeen, Texas

Zupancic, Benjamin Joseph - a 42-year-old resident of Colorado Springs, Colorado

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Criminal Investigation Division performed this operation alongside the Copperas Cove Police Department.