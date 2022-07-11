ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Llanhilleth: Two people injured in dog attack inside house

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo people have been injured in a dog attack inside a house in Blaenau Gwent. Police were called...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Skeleton found alongside cowboy boots is identified by police

A skeleton found alongside a pair of cowboy boots has been identified as a man whose family lost contact with him in the 1990s, with police investigating his death as a homicide.The remains of William “Bill” Long were found by a site worker at a scrapyard in St Osyth in 2019, Essex Police said.The force said it is not known what Mr Long did for long-term work, but he did casually work at the scrapyard.Mr Long, who would now be aged in his 70s and was from the Tendring area, was identified after extensive investigations, police said on Wednesday.This included...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Abandoned baby found under Gateshead bridge

A baby has been found abandoned in a pram under a bridge in Gateshead. The child was discovered "safe and well" below the Queen Elizabeth II Metro Bridge shortly after 18:30 BST on Monday. Northumbria Police said there were no parents or guardians present but the parents had since been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Fatal house fire started by child playing with lighter - inquest

A house fire which killed a mother-of-two was started by a child playing with a cigarette lighter, an inquest has found. Chloe Doggett was staying at a house in Tonypandy, Rhondda Cynon Taf on 21 September 2021. The 28-year-old tried to escape the blaze through a bedroom window but was...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Circus acrobat injured in human cannonball stunt in Caerphilly

A circus acrobat has suffered potentially life-changing injuries after missing a safety net during a "human cannonball" stunt. The 28-year-old man was taken to hospital from an event in Llanbradach, Caerphilly county, at about 18:15 BST on 29 June, Gwent Police said. Phone footage shows the performer, dressed as Captain...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Attack#Gwent Police#Blaenau Gwent
Daily Mail

Four-day-old baby boy died after falling asleep next to his mother who was sleeping on a sofa after she couldn’t get upstairs to bed and ‘had no mobility support following her Caesarean birth’, inquest hears

A four day baby boy died after falling asleep next to his mother on a sofa. Jory James' mum Emma was in so much pain from the Caesarian section birth that she couldn't get upstairs to the bedrooms at her home in St Ives, Cornwall. An inquest into Jory's death...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
International Business Times

16, Including Schoolchildren, Dead As Bus Plunges Into Deep Gorge

Sixteen people, including schoolchildren, have died after a bus rolled off a cliff and fell into a deep gorge in India. At least 40 passengers were aboard the bus during the incident, which took place in the north Indian state of Himachal Pradesh Monday, FirstPost reported. The death toll may...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Woman kept in police cell for 36 hours after stillbirth due to suspicions she had ‘illegal abortion’

A woman was kept in police custody for 36 hours after having a stillbirth because of suspicions she had an abortion after the legal cut-off point, it has been claimed.UK abortion providers, who supported the woman, denied she had flouted the legal deadline and warned the treatment she endured “should be unthinkable in a civilised society”, with “no conceivable” public interest in holding her.They added that the woman has been under investigation for a year and a half, but still not charged with any crime.Jonathan Lord, medical director of MSI Reproductive Choices, one of the UK’s leading abortion providers, told...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy