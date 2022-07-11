Llanhilleth: Two people injured in dog attack inside house

A skeleton found alongside a pair of cowboy boots has been identified as a man whose family lost contact with him in the 1990s, with police investigating his death as a homicide.The remains of William “Bill” Long were found by a site worker at a scrapyard in St Osyth in 2019, Essex Police said.The force said it is not known what Mr Long did for long-term work, but he did casually work at the scrapyard.Mr Long, who would now be aged in his 70s and was from the Tendring area, was identified after extensive investigations, police said on Wednesday.This included...

