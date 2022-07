Mississippi Lottery ticket holders are having a summer of fun after more than $200,000 have been awarded in recent drawing and scratch-off games. As the Mega Millions jackpot grows to an estimated $480 million for tomorrow’s drawing and the Powerball jackpot has reached an estimated $82 million for Saturday night’s drawing, two Mississippi Lottery players are also flying high from $50,000 and $10,000 wins from the recent drawings. Also, the Mississippi Match 5 drawing for tonight has grown to an estimated $192,000.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO