Search underway for two people who reportedly robbed mail carrier at gunpoint

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Ashley Copeland, 35, was in court Friday morning after Springdale police said she committed two completely random and unprovoked shootings. Ashley Perez said her boyfriend Alex Mendez was driving the couple and their two-month-old to Walmart Wednesday morning when another car pulled up next to them at a light on Chesterdale Road. A woman inside the car shot through Mendez's passenger window, hitting him in the left arm before driving away.

SPRINGDALE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO