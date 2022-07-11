ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Search underway for two people who reportedly robbed mail carrier at gunpoint

By Gianna Vitali
WLWT 5
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are searching for two suspects involved in a Monday morning robbery in College Hill. Dispatchers say...

www.wlwt.com

Comments / 7

Ter&Mar
4d ago

So now do we have to start arming our mailman? These criminals are coddled by the current justice system and they have no fear. And it’s becoming very obvious why that is. Maybe after the midterms they’ll start focusing on this, you think.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

Hamilton Police asking for help finding alleged rapist

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Hamilton Police are asking the public for help in finding an alleged rapist. Brandon North is wanted on a multi-count rape indictment. The charges reportedly stem from an incident with an acquaintance on July 6 at his home. If you know where he is, call 911.
HAMILTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Crime & Safety
City
College Hill, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

'Incredibly disturbing and scary': Springdale police arrest woman for randomly shooting into 2 cars in 2 days

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Ashley Copeland, 35, was in court Friday morning after Springdale police said she committed two completely random and unprovoked shootings. Ashley Perez said her boyfriend Alex Mendez was driving the couple and their two-month-old to Walmart Wednesday morning when another car pulled up next to them at a light on Chesterdale Road. A woman inside the car shot through Mendez's passenger window, hitting him in the left arm before driving away.
SPRINGDALE, OH
WIS-TV

Ohio woman arrested after randomly shooting man at intersection

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - A woman was arrested the day after she shot a man waiting at a stoplight in an unprovoked attack, Springdale police announced Thursday. Ashley Copeland, 35, is facing multiple felony charges, including felonious assault in connection with the shooting. While in her SUV, Copeland allegedly...
SPRINGDALE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mail Carrier#Robbery
Fox 19

Sheriff: 2 men found dead at Clermont County trailer park

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A death investigation is underway in Clermont County after two males were found dead at a trailer park overnight, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies responded to Richmond Estates Mobile Home Park in the 2700 block of State Route 132 in Ohio Township just...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 19

Man charged with attempted murder of Cincinnati police officer downtown

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The man who allegedly hit a Cincinnati police officer with a metal pipe downtown last week now faces multiple felony charges including attempted murder. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced the charges Thursday against Charlando Peoples, 34, of Springfield Township. Peoples faces two counts each of robbery,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

6 inmates escaped from River City Corrections in less than two months

CINCINNATI — River City Corrections is making changes after six escapes in less than two months, including two high-profile cases where one escapee was shot to death after a confrontation with police. “We’re a minimum-security facility. We’re not built to jail or prison standards,” said River City director Scott...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police close section of Beekman Street in Millvale for crash

CINCINNATI — Police are on scene of a crash where a vehicle struck a pole which caused wires down in the intersection, Thursday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported at 6:37 p.m. at the intersection of...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police: 2 shot outside apartment building in West End

CINCINNATI — Police are investigating after a double shooting Wednesday night in the West End. According to police, a little after 10 p.m. officers were called to the 800-block of Poplar Street for a report of a shooting outside the Stanley Rowe Apartments. Two victims were transported to a...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Second River City Correctional Center escapee arrested

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The second inmate who escaped from the River City Correctional Center on July 9 has been arrested, according to River City Corrections Executive Director Scott McVey. Shawn Black, 29, was arrested Wednesday in North College Hill, according to Lt. Keith Boeing with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office....
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy