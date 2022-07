07-05-2022 a deputy was on a separate call for service at 2:00 a.m. when she observed a vehicle being operated with no lights to the rear and only running lights to the front. The deputy conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle on CTH S and Military Rd. in the City of Tomahawk. The deputy found the driver of the vehicle, a 19-year-old Rhinelander man, to be impaired. The driver was put through a series of standard field sobriety tests and, as a result of those tests, was arrested for a violation of absolute sobriety. He was later released to a responsible party.

