Public invited to meeting tonight to promote Tennessee River

Area residents are encouraged to attend a meeting tonight to offer input on how they use the Tennessee River and what they would like to see in terms of river access, parks, trails and opportunities along the river. The meeting is set for 5 p.m. to 7 at the Cook Museum of Natural Sciences, 133 Fourth Ave. N.E. in Decatur.

Decatur Morgan County Tourism and the Knoxville-based Tennessee RiverLine are hosting the event.

Director of Tennessee Riverline Brad Collett said the meeting will be used to develop a local vision and identify priority investments that promote economic development, public health, equity of river access and resource stewardship among residents and visitors.