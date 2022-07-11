ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

Public invited to meeting tonight to promote Tennessee River

By Michael Wetzel Staff Writer
The Decatur Daily
The Decatur Daily
 4 days ago

Area residents are encouraged to attend a meeting tonight to offer input on how they use the Tennessee River and what they would like to see in terms of river access, parks, trails and opportunities along the river. The meeting is set for 5 p.m. to 7 at the Cook Museum of Natural Sciences, 133 Fourth Ave. N.E. in Decatur.

Decatur Morgan County Tourism and the Knoxville-based Tennessee RiverLine are hosting the event.

Director of Tennessee Riverline Brad Collett said the meeting will be used to develop a local vision and identify priority investments that promote economic development, public health, equity of river access and resource stewardship among residents and visitors.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Decatur Daily

Several projects lined up to revitalize Elkmont

Elkmont is getting a makeover that includes building a new Town Hall and elementary school, constructing sidewalks and walking trails, and possibly adding outdoor courtyards downtown. Elkmont Mayor Tracy Compton said the projects are revitalizing the small town of Elkmont “in a big way” and it will look very different...
ELKMONT, AL
WHNT-TV

Derrick Street Homeless Camp to be Evicted Today

The city of Huntsville is working to vacate the largest homeless camp in the city set up on the edge of downtown. The Huntsville City Council and Huntsville Community Development set a date to evict everyone living at the camp in June.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, AL
City
Decatur, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Decatur, AL
Government
WAAY-TV

Boomtown: Exploring Downtown Huntsville

The sound of construction may not be pleasant to the ears, but it is a sign of growth. You will hear and see a lot of it happening in Downtown Huntsville. "In the downtown area alone, there's nearly $1 billion of either recently completed, under construction or about to break ground," said Chad Emerson, CEO of Downtown Huntsville Inc. "So, that's a lot of revenue that comes into the city, a lot of private dollars that are being spent on these buildings."
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Decatur Daily

City loader trucks running in Southeast Decatur today

Environmental Services continues to have loader truck problems, so routes are limited today with only six trucks on the road picking up bulk-load items, Daniel Boutwell, director of the department, said this morning. The trucks that pick up old appliances, large limbs and other heavy items are running today in...
DECATUR, AL
The Decatur Daily

United Way accepting school supplies Saturday and Sunday

United Way of Morgan County is hosting "Stuff the Bus" on Saturday and Sunday and accepting donations of new school supplies for local students. Donations will be accepted in the parking lots of the Walmart Supercenters in Decatur and Hartselle. The hours to donate are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Health#Decatur Morgan County#Tennessee Riverline
WAFF

Huntsville residents experiencing morning power outages

Deputy Project Scientist Dr. Stephanie Milam joined WAFF from Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland. Morgan County District Attorney determined to keep fake contractor behind bars. Updated: 7 hours ago. "This gentleman has a record a mile long and it's time to put a stop to it," Morgan County District...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

Russellville announces lineup for Watermelon Festival

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Russellville’s Watermelon Festival announced a lineup full of incredible music acts ahead of the event in August. According to the Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association, the festival will be held on August 19 and 20 on Jackson Avenue in Russellville. The festival offers arts...
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

OneGenAway, Huntsville youth program to hand out free groceries, school supplies Saturday

While costs remain high, one nonprofit is partnering with the city of Huntsville's youth program to make sure families have the groceries and school supplies they need. One Generation Away will bring its mobile food pantry to Calhoun Community College's Huntsville campus on Saturday. Anyone who visits from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. will get a free load of groceries while supplies last.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
The Decatur Daily

Counties receive grants for victims of domestic violence

Five north Alabama counties have been awarded $127,079 by Gov. Kay Ivey to help victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. The governor announced the grands Friday. Crisis Services of North Alabama, which serves Morgan, Limestone, Madison and Jackson counties, is using a $60,236 grant for its Forensic Nurse Examiner Program. The program ensures that victims of sexual assault and domestic violence receive forensic exams and follow-up care by trained nurses. It also provides expert forensics testimony during prosecution of offenders.
ALABAMA STATE
The Decatur Daily

Hartselle City Schools to begin search for new superintendent

Hartselle City Schools expects to organize a search committee to replace retiring Superintendent Dee Dee Jones soon, board president Randy Sparkman said Wednesday. “Hartselle is an attractive district for up-and-coming superintendents," Sparkman said. "We're in the top 10 in any kind of academic metric in the state.”. He said a...
HARTSELLE, AL
WAFF

Northbound lanes on Hudson Memorial Bridge closed

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A crash on the Hudson Memorial Bridge in Decatur has shut down the northbound lanes. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the northbound lanes are at a standstill. The Decatur Fire and Rescue says that it was a three-vehicle crash and adds that traffic should...
DECATUR, AL
theredstonerocket.com

Masks required on Redstone Arsenal beginning July 13

Everyone entering Redstone Arsenal buildings is required to wear a mask beginning July 13. “Due to the increase in CDC data for Madison County, effective immediately, Redstone Arsenal will implement procedures to keep our workforce safer,” Garrison Senior Commander Lt. Gen. Donnie Walker said in an email to the workforce. “At a minimum, commands will enforce the wearing of masks inside a Federal buildings and workspaces.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
The Decatur Daily

The Decatur Daily

Decatur, AL
5K+
Followers
170
Post
765K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Decatur Daily

Comments / 0

Community Policy