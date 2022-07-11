ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warriors still an option for Kevin Durant?

Get Up: “Steph Curry’s got the kind of clout where he can shut this down, but he’s not.” 👀 — @WindhorstESPN on the rumors that KD will join the Warriors

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Heat, Nets GMs dine in Vegas as Heat continues Durant pursuit. And an in-depth look at how Heat’s Martin compares with 76ers’ Tucker, with Martin slated to replace Tucker at PF AS OF NOW (subject to change): miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col…5:14 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

This four-team Kevin Durant trade scenario sends Donovan Mitchell to Brooklyn nydailynews.com/sports/basketb…4:23 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Why yes, every GM speaks with every GM they see in Vegas. Heat’s Elisburg and Nets’ Marks are going beyond cursory conversation – they’re dining together. My Nevada food industry sources haven’t said the topic, but Heat’s serious pursuit of Durant is well known in the NBA. – 1:44 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Heat GM Andy Elisburg and Nets GM Sean Marks were seen talking this morning in Las Vegas, per sources. Heat continues its pursuit of Kevin Durant. – 1:22 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

NEW: An in-depth look at how Heat’s Caleb Martin compares with the man he’s poised to replace at power forward, P.J. Tucker, including some things that might surprise you. And the Heat’s Durant challenge, more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col…1:05 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Great interest today in Las Vegas to see if Indiana indeed moves forward with its widely anticipated offer sheet for Suns RFA Deandre Ayton.

Ayton’s future is a prime curiosity at summer league beyond Brooklyn’s handling of Kevin Durant’s trade request.

marcstein.Substack.com12:30 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Brian Windhorst believes the Nets are posturing in giving indications that Kevin Durant might come back. He thinks it is a reaction to the (low) offers they’re getting. – 12:10 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

If it really just winds up being Deandre Ayton for Myles Turner in a straight up sign-and-trade, with no draft compensation, that’s an obvious net loss. At least you’d be getting a starting C ahead of a potential move for Kevin Durant, but man, that’d be underwhelming for DA – 12:00 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

“It’s what the owners have been doing to the players for years…I don’t feel bad for what KD is doing at all”

NBA legend, @Scottie Pippen, supports Kevin Durant’s trade request from Brooklyn #NetsWorld

@Frank Isola | @Eddie Johnson pic.twitter.com/brswcdVdfn9:02 AM

Tina Cervasio @TinaCervasio

As you can tell by our expressions: It’s all business w/ @Brian Lewis from Vegas on who #Nets brass are talking to about moving #Durant & how SOON it could happen. But can Brooklyn get the return value? And what did Kyrie say to Brian at #nbasummerleague? #SportsXtra pic.twitter.com/woE6HqW9Qy10:30 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

That’s interesting. Brooklyn Nets promote their 2022-23 season tickets without Kyrie Irving, but with Kevin Durant in the poster. #NetsWorld #NetsLevel pic.twitter.com/Ob0TYXu9qd2:52 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“I think it was more of having to wait for the Deandre Ayton and now KD, trying to figure it out. For me, it was just like at this stage of my career and what I’m looking for, I don’t have time to be waiting on somebody else.” JaVale McGee #Suns #Mavs #NBA https://t.co/lzOZbaJJt4 pic.twitter.com/2Y9ieFpj7E2:25 PM

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula

Nike sneakers at #WNBAAllStar 👀

A’ja Wilson — Cosmic Unity

Sabrina — Kobe 5

Brionna Jones — KD 14

Sylvia Fowles — PG 6 pic.twitter.com/7olpXrQMI21:44 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

JaVale McGee didn’t wait on Deandre Ayton, Kevin Durant situations, signed with Dallas Mavericks (w/videos) #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral1:17 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

“If they don’t make a trade in the next month, two months, he’s going to show up, be a professional, and do his job”

Former NBA Shooting Guard @Mike Miller weighs in on Kevin Durant’s trade request from the #Nets #NetsWorld

@TermineRadio| @LegsESPN pic.twitter.com/o8NZmhr6WU12:00 PM

Barry Jackson: Heat GM Andy Elisburg and Nets GM Sean Marks were seen talking this morning in Las Vegas, per sources. Heat continues its pursuit of Kevin Durant. -via Twitter @JShawNBA / July 11, 2022

Deandre Ayton is easily the best free agent still available. His market has been slowed due to his status as a restricted free agent and the Phoenix Suns possible pursuit of Kevin Durant. Now, it seems like Ayton is finally getting some movement on his next contract. While speaking on ESPN’s Get Up, Brian Windhorst said that the Indiana Pacers could sign Ayton as soon as Monday to an offer sheet. Windhorst also said a sign-and-trade is possible to send Ayton to Indiana. -via RealGM / July 11, 2022

Nets Daily: Windhorst on Get Up re Durant: “As I talk to teams, the four years on his contract is not necessarily viewed as an asset. If he was 24 instead of 34, I think we’d be looking at differently.” Says NBA is dealing with “sticker shock” after hearing what Nets want for KD. -via Twitter @NetsDaily / July 11, 2022

