ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes back open after hit-and-run crash I-10

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
ESPN 690
ESPN 690
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FRR65_0gbi41qJ00

Jacksonville, Fla. — UPDATED 11:43 a.m.- All lanes back open

ORIGINAL STORY:

Drivers on the Westside of Jacksonville can expect heavy delays.

All eastbound lanes of Interstate-10 are closed at Cassat Avenue.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the cause is a hit-and-run crash with injuries.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Crews are working on a light pole that appears to be leaning.

Action News Jax will continue to monitor this situation.

Look for another update on Action News Jax at noon.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

Woman dead after SUV crashes into pole in Lakeshore

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash Friday morning involving a utility pole in the Lakeshore neighborhood on the Westside, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. An SUV was heading north around 6:20 a.m. on a paved area that runs parallel to the Roosevelt Boulevard...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Man in Clay County is dead after he crashed his car

ORANGE PARK, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is dead after a crash in Clay County. The driver was traveling southbound on SR 23 Wednesday when it ran off the roadway. It went into the median and crossed into the northbound side. The vehicle went airborne and cleared a fence. The...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Traffic
Local
Florida Traffic
Action News Jax

Man dies after crash on I-10

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — At approximately 6:45 p.m., the driver of a white sedan traveling westbound on I-10 lost control of his vehicle and collided with the concrete overpass wall. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Florida Highway Patrol says the driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

JSO: Missing 80-year-old man found dead inside home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says a missing 80-year-old was found dead inside his home Thursday evening after a search. Police say Ferdinand D. Holford, 80, was reported missing by a friend this week. The incident report released by JSO said Holford was found in the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 10#Hit And Run#Action News#Traffic Accident#Eb#Fhp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WCJB

Teenager dies in a crash in Putnam County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers say a 19-year-old is dead after a crash in Putnam County. Troopers say the male teenage driver lost control of his SUV on State Road 207 around 1:15 p.m. A Florida Highway Patrol official says the teen had two teenage passengers in the vehicle.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
ESPN 690

UPDATE: Jacksonville police locate 3-year-old boy

Jacksonville, Fl — Update 6:20 am - JSO reports 3-year-old Raquan Littles has been located and is safe. Original story - An urgent appeal from Jacksonville police to find a missing 3-year-old boy. Raquan Littles was last seen in the area of McMillan Street and Kings Road by his godfather, who took the boy to meet with his mom around 11 o’clock yesterday morning.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Report sheds new light on deadly semitruck crash on I-95 in Camden County

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. – News4JAX on Monday obtained the detailed crash report of a six-vehicle crash on I-95 in Camden County that resulted in the deaths of four people. According to jail records from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, Nicholas Burist, 43, faces four counts of attempted vehicular homicide, which the Sheriff’s Office said are expected to be upgraded. He also faces charges of DUI, possession of an open container, possession of marijuana, following too close and making an improper lane change.
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
ESPN 690

ESPN 690

Jacksonville, FL
765
Followers
3K+
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN 690 is Jacksonville's home for ESPN sports radio, WOKV-AM.

 https://www.espn690.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy