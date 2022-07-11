TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes back open after hit-and-run crash I-10
Jacksonville, Fla. — UPDATED 11:43 a.m.- All lanes back open
ORIGINAL STORY:
Drivers on the Westside of Jacksonville can expect heavy delays.
All eastbound lanes of Interstate-10 are closed at Cassat Avenue.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the cause is a hit-and-run crash with injuries.
Crews are working on a light pole that appears to be leaning.
