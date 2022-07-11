ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How the Texans could make a playoff push and score a top-10 draft pick in 2022

By Mark Lane
 4 days ago
The Houston Texans have stacked four-win seasons the past two years, and are on their third coach since 2020. Talks of playoffs seem preposterous. However, discussion about getting a top-10 pick at the end of the 2022 campaign aren’t far fetched.

What if the Texans were able to contend for a playoff spot and also score a top-10 pick?

According to Tyler Sullivan from CBS Sports, who put together five teams that are eligible to take a step back this season, the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans made the list. The Browns sent their first-round picks from 2022-24 to the Texans for their quarterback. Disciplinary issues surrounding Cleveland’s presumed starter, coupled with the trade of Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers, has led to the possibility Jacoby Brisset is under center for the Browns. Throw in the typical travails of a season, and the Browns may not be able to weather the storm.

That takes care of the top-10 pick aspect.

If the Titans were to drop off in 2022, it would be due to the play from their starting quarterback, according to Sullivan.

This could prove to be a pivotal year for the Titans, especially at quarterback. Despite leading his team to a 12-5 record, Ryan Tannehill took a step back in 2021. His passer rating was the lowest it’s been since he arrived in Nashville and his 14 interceptions during the regular season were the most in his Titans tenure and second-most of his career. Those turnovers issues also reared their head in Tennessee’s one-and-done appearance in the playoffs as he threw three interceptions in the club’s 19-16 loss to the Bengals in the divisional round.

If Tannehill struggles again this season, the Titans do have an out in his contract next offseason where they could clear just under $20 million in cap space. Tennessee also drafted former Liberty quarterback Malik Willis in the third round, stoking even more fuel to the flames of Tannehill entering a make-or-break season.

If the Texans are able to retain their dominance over the Jacksonville Jaguars while sweeping Tennessee for the first time since 2015, that matches their win total over the past two seasons. If Houston is able to come up with four to five more wins, that will put them in the running for the third and final wild-card spot. If nothing else, the last few weeks of the regular season ought to be more interesting than they have been.

The most important element is ultimately in Houston. The Texans have to be stepping forward while these two teams are stepping back.

Reggie Crawford transfers to Tennessee

Sophomore pitcher and first baseman Reggie Crawford has transferred to Tennessee. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Crawford played at Connecticut from 2020-22. He did not play in 2022 due to Tommy John surgery. “Let’s do it Vol baseball,” Crawford announced. “Thank you to everyone at UConn for an unbelievable past couple of...
Four-star edge Damon Wilson announces top five schools

The Longhorns continue to keep their momentum rolling on the recruiting trail for the 2023 class. Following the commitment of five-star quarterback Arch Manning, Texas added nearly a dozen recruits to its 2023 class. The group is currently rated No. 4 in the country, and there’s a realistic chance the Horns could finish within the top three when the recruiting period is done.
Four-star center dishes on UNC in his recruitment

Isaiah Miranda is a name you’re going to watch to know if you’re a UNC basketball fan. The four-star power forward/center is a recruit in the 2023 class and he’s drawing serious interest from several schools. And that includes North Carolina. The Castaic, California prospect has a total of 18 offers in his recruitment including from in-state schools UCLA and USC as well as Arizona State, Memphis, Oklahoma State, Syracuse, and Virginia Tech among others. While UNC hasn’t offered him just yet, the Tar Heels are showing interest in him and it’s a school that Miranda wants to visit. Here’s what he...
