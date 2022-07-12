ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Susie Lee raises record $1.1 million in second quarter for re-election bid

By Sean Golonka
The Nevada Independent
The Nevada Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hQl3m_0gbi3e1U00
Congresswoman Susie Lee (D-NV-03) speaks during a news conference on the I-15 and Tropicana Road expansion in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (Jeff Scheid/Nevada Independent)

Democratic Rep. Susie Lee announced more than $1.1 million in second-quarter fundraising on Monday, pushing her cash on hand to more than $2.5 million as she stares down a challenge from Republican April Becker.

The haul, Lee’s highest this cycle, marks a second-quarter record for any congressional candidate in Nevada and highlights the competitive general election battle she faces as a vulnerable House Democrat in swingy Congressional District 3.

The Cook Political Report, Politico and others rate the race as a “toss-up,” and some political pundits have placed the race at the center of the fight between Democrats and Republicans for control of the House. Recent polling commissioned by Becker’s campaign indicated that likely general election voters were split almost evenly between the two candidates.

Lee’s $1.1 million in fundraising for the quarter includes $360,000 she reported raising in the pre-primary period, while the remaining fundraising of more than $700,000 came during the end of the quarter, stretching from May 26 through June 30. Further details of Lee’s fundraising and spending during that period are expected with the release of her quarterly campaign finance report with the Federal Election Commission (FEC), due by July 15.

That report is expected to reveal an uptick in spending from Lee, after the incumbent Democrat announced the launch of a $500,000 ad campaign in late June. The new television ad, Lee’s first of the cycle, attacks Becker on the issue of abortion, framing the Republican as a threat to a woman’s right to choose.

As Lee continues to post record fundraising totals for a Nevada congressional candidate, Becker will have significant ground to make up in the District 3 money race. After increasing her campaign spending ahead of her primary election victory in June, Becker last reported to the FEC that she had just $250,000 in cash on hand as of May 25.

Nevada’s District 3, first created in 2001, encompasses the southern portion of Clark County and stretches through many of the Las Vegas metro area’s wealthiest suburbs. Though control of the district switched between Democrats and Republicans multiple times during the 2010s, Democrats have controlled the district since 2017. Lee has represented the district since 2019.

The district’s leftward shift received a boost in November, when state lawmakers redrew the district boundaries during a redistricting special session to include more Democratic voters. But recent Republican gains in voter registration have once again narrowed Democrats’ advantage. They lead Republicans in the share of registered voters in the district by just under 6 points, which is still a jump from the roughly 2-point advantage Democrats held prior to redistricting.

Washington Examiner

Newsom seems determined to rally Republicans behind Ron DeSantis

Whoever is responsible for California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s messaging strategy should be fired. But if you’re Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, you probably want that person to stick around — you might even consider sending him a fruit basket. Newsom’s decision to run an ad positioning California as...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Steve Scalise: Winning Scranton signals Biden’s over

House Minority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) knows the value of winning in “Scranton Joe’s” hometown, and he has been a bit obsessed with it. For weeks, he has been talking about traveling to the Pennsylvania birthplace of President Joe Biden to promote GOP candidate and former Trump official Jim Bognet, and on Monday, he was finally in the town that Biden often cites to bolster his ties to unions and blue-collar life.
SCRANTON, PA
rolling out

Former Oath Keeper reveals their plans to start a civil war

Sara Kamali, University of California Santa Barbara. During his testimony before congressional investigators, former Oath Keepers spokesman Jason Van Tatenhove left little doubt about the intentions of the white nationalist militia group when its members stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Tatenhove explained that Jan. 6 “could have been a spark that started a new civil war.” “We need to quit mincing words and just talk about truths,” Tatenhove said, “and what it was going to be was an armed revolution.”
POLITICS
The Atlantic

The Constitution Isn’t Working

On the last day of the Supreme Court’s most recent term, the Court released two cases that highlight a challenge to American democracy—a challenge that is the direct result of one of the Founders’ more consequential miscalculations. They granted Congress more power than any other branch of government, and they mistakenly thought Congress would possess a sense of institutional responsibility and authority. Instead it is largely a partisan body, drained of any sense of independent civic duty, and American democracy suffers as a result.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Moderates are no longer welcome in the Democratic Party

Democrats love supporting women — unless those women defend their identity and deny the idea that males can become females. Maud Maron is a centrist Democratic candidate in New York’s 10th Congressional District. She’s pushed back on COVID policies that kept children masked in schools into 2022. She calls for investment in law enforcement rather than defunding the police. She publicly questions gender ideology and opposes including men in women’s sports (her Twitter bio includes #IStandWithJKRowling). Yet she remains, as Suzy Weiss called her, “one of those classic big-city liberals — pro-choice, a longtime public defender at Legal Aid, a Bernie Sanders contributor.”
POLITICS
McClatchy DC

In Kentucky, ‘moderate’ McConnell stands alone among Republicans on red flag law

In the eyes of liberals in Washington and around the country, Mitch McConnell remains a vanguard of obstruction and a bulwark of the gains made by the conservative movement. But on this summer’s most significant piece of federal legislation – the first gun control measure to clear Congress in nearly 30 years – McConnell is seen as a moderate, at least among Republicans in Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Nevada Independent

The Nevada Independent

Nevada State
