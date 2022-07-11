Kingsbury Companies awarded two projects in New Hampshire

Barre, VT (July 14, 2022) – The Central Vermont Council on Aging (CVCOA) announces that its Enhancing Social Connection through Arts and Technology program recently received a 2022 Aging Innovations Award from USAging, one of the highest honors presented by USAging to its members. Enhancing Social Connection through Arts and Technology, which provides creative activities, access to technology and training, and social connection for older adults in their homes, was among 43 local aging programs to receive honors during USAging’s 47th Annual Conference and Tradeshow, July 10-13 in Austin, TX. The awards program is supported by iN2L, provider of the leading engagement and social connection platform for seniors, offering a foundation for activities that facilitate social interaction, cognitive and physical exercise, education, reminiscing, areas of interest and memory support engagement.

BARRE, VT ・ 23 HOURS AGO