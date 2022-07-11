ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boothbay Harbor, ME

Thomas A. Donahue

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThomas Alan Donahue, 73, of Boothbay Harbor passed away on July 4, 2022 at Togus VA Medical Center in Augusta. A devoted husband, father, grandfather, and community member, Tom will be greatly remembered by all who knew and loved him. Tom was born on Feb. 8, 1949 in Dover-Foxcroft,...

Elmer Potter

Elmer (Bud) Potter, 89, passed away on July 11, 2022. He was born on Nov. 19, 1932, in Newcastle, Maine. He lived almost his entire life in Edgecomb, Maine, while moving to Jacksonville Beach, Florida, in December of 2021 to be close to family who reside there. Bud grew up...
Ronald E. Richardson

Ronald (Ron) Edwin Richardson, 83, of West Boothbay Harbor, Maine, died on June 24, 2022 at his home surrounded by loving family. He was the beloved husband of Lorrie M. Richardson for 57 years. Born Sept. 23, 1938, he was the only son of the late Marsden (Richie) Richardson and...
727 OCEAN SUNSET BAR at SMUGGLER’S COVE INN- OPEN

In search of an oceanfront restaurant or eatery near Boothbay Harbor, but without the hustle and bustle of the crowded downtown streets? Make your lunch or dinner reservation at 727 Ocean, our Smuggler’s Cove Inn restaurant and bar, located on property in East Boothbay, Maine – just minutes away from Boothbay Harbor. Our chef makes use of fresh Maine ingredients, and local flavors to dazzle guests, and diners alike. From fresh Maine seafood dishes, to locally produced meats and cheeses for our charcuterie board, or classic favorites like beef sliders and tacos, we have something on the menu for everyone. Join us on-property at 727 Ocean for creative craft cocktails, local brews, and delicious food with family and friends overlooking stunning views of Linekin Bay; we’ll be sure to serve up a sunset most evenings.
July 15 update: Midcoast adds 19 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Service announcement for Patricia I. MacNeil

Patty Iva (Richardson) “Patty” MacNeil passed away peacefully on June 23, 2022. She will be forever in our hearts. She will be laid to rest among family at Evergreen Cemetery in Boothbay, in a private ceremony. The family will be hosting a Celebration of Life on Sunday, Aug....
The Bird with the Cricket-Like Song

Imagine a sound vaguely like a cricket or grasshopper chirp. That is basically the essence of the song of a bird called the Henslow’s sparrow. Birders from Maine do not expect to hear the “ti-slick” of the Henslow’s sparrow in our own state. But that is precisely the sound that some well-tuned birder did hear emanating from a hayfield in Brunswick last week. Even more remarkably, a second singing individual has apparently been found at the same location this week with the first one still present!
An island and a summer

We welcomed running our news contributor Phil Di Vece’s commentary this week on White’s Island and access to the island, since Di Vece, a longtime local and an author of books on Wiscasset, knows a lot on this topic and offers his practical perspective. Plus, as we have...
Midcoast Conservancy offers nature-based writing workshop

Join author Linda Buckmaster for a writing workshop on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 9 a.m. to noon at Hidden Valley Nature Center in Jefferson entitled “Where Are We? Where Have We Been?”. Writing about a special place involves working with the elements that make it unique while also honoring the things it has in common with other places and times. This may include layers of history, the natural world, culture, and personal story to bring one to the present. Writers might be advocates, critics, or lovers of a place. It might be a place from the past, the future, or this moment.
Bath Municipal Band concert at Fort Popham Aug. 3

This year’s annual Fort Popham Concert featuring the Bath Municipal Band under the direction of Kathy Downing will be on Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 6:30 p.m. This outdoor concert is a great time to gather the whole family, bring your own seating and snacks, and share in the joy of music as experienced in this historic setting. Donations are appreciated for this event.
Huggers sell Cod Cove Inn

Cod Cove Inn has a new owner. On July 1, Scott Larson of Southport was part of a group that became the Route 27 inn’s new owner. For nine years, Ted and Jill Hugger owned the Edgecomb inn with 28 rooms, an outdoor heated pool, and a flower garden with a gazebo. But that all changed when a commercial property broker told the Huggers a potential buyer was interested. Ted Hugger thought selling the inn was probably five to six years from now, but the offer was too good to refuse. “If the money is right then the time is probably right,” he said.
Beekeeping event

Rainer Eich and the Knox-Lincoln County Beekeepers will be hosting a workshop on queen grafting on Saturday, July 23 at 11 a.m., at 1252 Middle Road in Dresden. Rainer will open a mating nuc and demonstrate how to safely cage the queen, how to graft eggs into queen cups, and will give members an opportunity to try their hand at grafting. Please bring your bee protection and a chair. Email KLCB club president Maisie Sturtevant with any questions: maisiebeeklcb@gmail.com.
‘Son Treasure Island’ VBS at Baptist Church Aug. 1-5

Ahoy, kids! It’s time to go on adventure. But this is no ordinary tropical escape. More precious than gold, more lasting than diamonds, it is the greatest treasure of all – God’s love!. At Son Treasure Island, treasure seekers will play island games, create colorful crafts and...
5-Mile August Yard Sale

The Edgecomb Community Church will be holding its annual yard sale along with the Cross Point Road 5-Mile Yard Sale, Saturday, Aug. 13. From 8 a.m. to around 2 p.m., items will be on sale in the upper parking lot of the church at 15 Cross Point Road. The Thrift Store will also be open, and a bake sale will be taking place in the church vestry. Coffee and church rest rooms will be available for visitors as well. All proceeds will be used for the church’s mission efforts.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Two arrests

Philip J. Peabody, 26, of Jefferson was issued a summons July 5 for Operating after License Suspension on Washington Rd in Jefferson by Deputy Samuel Alexander. Tyre M. Willey, 21, of Waldoboro was issued a summons July 11 for Operating While License Suspended or Revoked on Us Route 1 in Damariscotta by Deputy Caleb Poirier.
Edgecomb Fire Department

June 1: 4:38 p.m,, Old County Road, medical. Assisted loading patient into CLC ambulance for transport to hospital. June 3: 7:46 a.m., Route 27, medical. Turned over care to CLC when they arrived. June 5: 2:42 p.m., Eddy Road at Shore Road, wire down across road. Turned out to be...
U.S. Head Archivist David Ferriero in conversation at Skidompha Library

Recently retired Archivist of the United States David S. Ferriero will appear in conversation with art historian and Chamberlain resident Caroline Bruzelius, distinguished Duke University professor emerita, in an event sponsored by the Frances Perkins Center. Ferriero will reflect on his tenure as the 10th Archivist of the United States, as head and chief administrator of the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA).
