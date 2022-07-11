ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sakic Named President of Hockey Operations, MacFarland Named GM

 4 days ago

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that Executive Vice President/General Manager Joe Sakic has been named President of Hockey Operations, while Assistant General Manager Chris MacFarland has been named General Manager. Sakic was the 2021-22 recipient of the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award, the first...

www.nhl.com

NHL

Haula Acquired from Boston | RELEASE

The Devils send forward Pavel Zacha to Bruins in the trade. The New Jersey Devils today acquired forward Erik Haula via trade from the Boston Bruins in exchange for forward Pavel Zacha. The announcement was made by Executive Vice President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald. Haula, 31, joins the Devils after spending...
NHL
NHL

Red Wings sign center Andrew Copp to five-year contract

Copp, 28, split the 2021-22 season between the New York Rangers and Winnipeg Jets, setting career-highs in goals (21), assists (32), points (53) and average time on ice (19:11) while showing a plus-15 rating and 16 penalty minutes in 72 games. The 6-foot-1, 208-pound center recorded 18 points (8-10-18), a plus-13 rating and eight penalty minutes in 16 regular-season games after being acquired by the Rangers from the Jets at the trade deadline on March 21. Additionally, Copp notched 14 points (6-8-14) in 20 Stanley Cup Playoff contests as the Rangers reached the Eastern Conference Final, falling to the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Red Wings sign Austin Czarnik and Matt Luff

Czarnik, 29, spent time with the New York Islanders and Seattle Kraken during the 2021-22 campaign. The 5-foot-9, 170-pound center had five points in 11 games with the Islanders, along with two assists in six appearances for the Kraken. He also suited up in 38 games with the AHL's Bridgeport Islanders last season and posted 37 points (14-23-37) and eight penalty minutes, in addition to 10 points (3-7-10) and a plus-three rating in six Calder Cup Playoff games. Czarnik was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Boston Bruins on March 31, 2015 and has played in parts of six seasons with the Bruins, Calgary Flames, Islanders and Kraken, recording 45 points (15-30-45) and 20 penalty minutes in 142 games since 2016-17. He also picked up 225 points (81-144-225), a plus-27 rating and 86 penalty minutes in 227 AHL games with Providence Bruins, Stockton Heat and Bridgeport. Czarnik led all AHL rookies with 61 points (20-41-61) in 68 games during the 2015-16 season and represented Providence at the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

2022-23 NHL Trade Tracker

The San Jose Sharks trade Brent Burns and Lane Pederson to the Carolina Hurricanes for Steven Lorentz, Eetu Makiniemi and a 2023 3rd Round pick. Welcome to the 2022-23 NHL Trade Tracker, the official list of completed trades since July 13, 2022. This is your one-stop shop for news, analysis and reaction from around the NHL as teams position themselves for the present and beyond.
SAN JOSE, CA
NHL

Bruins Sign Five Players On Opening Day Of Free Agency

BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, July 13, that the team has made the following transactions: signed forward A.J. Greer to a two-year, one-way contract with an annual NHL cap hit of $762,500; signed defenseman Dan Renouf to a two-year, two-way contract with an annual NHL cap hit of $762,500; signed defenseman Connor Carrick to a one-year, two-way contract with an NHL cap hit of $750,000; signed goaltender Keith Kinkaid to a one-year, two-way contract with an NHL cap hit of $750,000; and signed forward Vinni Lettieri to a one-year, two-way contract with an NHL cap hit of $750,000.
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Giroux contract latest splash by new-look Senators

There is an optimistic buzz in the Canadian capital about the Senators after the moves they've made recently. Giroux, who grew up in the Ottawa area, said it helped with his decision to sign a three-year, $19.5 million contract Wednesday. The 34-year-old forward has 923 points (294 goals, 629 assists) in 1,018 regular-season games and 81 points (28 goals, 53 assists) in 95 Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Philadelphia Flyers and Florida Panthers.
NHL
NHL

Avalanche Signs Jonas Johansson

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has signed goaltender Jonas Johansson to a one-year contract for the 2022-23 season. Johansson, 26, began the 2021-22 campaign with the Avalanche, posting a 3-2-1 record, 3.73 goals-against average and .885 save percentage in nine outings before being claimed by the Florida Panthers off waivers on Dec. 13, 2021. He appeared in two contests for Florida and one game with the Panthers' AHL affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers.
DENVER, CO
NHL

Jets sign defenceman Kyle Capobianco to a two-year contract

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have agreed to terms with defenceman Kyle Capobianco on a two-year contract with an average annual value in the NHL of $762,500. Capobianco, 24, collected nine points (2G, 7A) in 45 games with the Arizona Coyotes last season. He's played his entire...
NHL
NHL

FLAMES SIGN FOUR FREE AGENTS, RE-SIGN PAIR OF DEFENCEMEN

CLARK BISHOP - CENTRE. HEIGHT: 6'1" WEIGHT: 200 lbs. DRAFTED: CAR - 5th round (127th overall) in the 2014 NHL Draft. HEIGHT: 6'2" WEIGHT: 191 lbs. DRAFTED: CLB - 2nd round (31st overall) in the 2012 NHL Draft. TERM: One-year, two-way contract. AAV: $750,000. DENNIS GILBERT - DEFENCE. BORN: Buffalo,...
NHL
NHL

How to stream the 2022 French Connection Tournament

The event will stream on Sabres.com and the team's social channels beginning at 9:15 a.m. on July 16. Buffalo Sabres fans can stream the annual 3-on-3 French Connection Tournament live beginning at 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, July 16. The event will be streamed on Sabres.com, @BuffaloSabres on Twitter, and on...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Red Wings bolster blue-line depth on second day of 2022-23 free agency

DETROIT -- Detroit Red Wings executive vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman remained busy on the second day of free agency, welcoming two more new players to Hockeytown. On Thursday, Detroit officially signed defensemen Olli Maatta and Mark Pysyk to one-year contracts. And after inking six free agents on...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

2022 NHL Draft first-round pick signings tracker

The 32 players picked in the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft have NHL hopes. Some have gotten a start toward that goal by signing a three-year, entry-level contract. More could sign as we make our way through the 2022-23 season. Here is a look at which players have...
NHL
NHL

Penguins Sign Goaltender Dustin Tokarski to a One-Year Contract

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed goaltender Dustin Tokarski to a one-year contract, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. The one-way deal runs through the 2022-23 season and has an average annual value of $775,000. Tokarski, 32, is coming off of a career year in 2021-22 with the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Top remaining NHL unrestricted free agents include Kadri, Klingberg

The NHL free agent signing period began Wednesday. NHL.com takes a closer look at the top remaining unrestricted free agents (listed in alphabetical order by position). It would be a surprise if the 36-year-old center decides to return for another season and it isn't with the Bruins. Bergeron had 65 points (25 goals, 40 assists) in 73 games last season and is an excellent two-way player. He led the NHL in face-off percentage (61.9 percent) and won the Selke Trophy for a record fifth time. Bergeron has 982 points (400 goals, 582 assists) in 1,216 games during 18 seasons with Boston and has played 167 Stanley Cup Playoff games (127 points; 49 goals, 78 assists), winning the Stanley Cup in 2011.
NHL
NHL

CBJ sign David Jiricek and Denton Mateychuk to three-year ELCs

Jiricek (sixth overall) and Mateychuk (12th overall) were selected by the club in the first round at the 2022 NHL Draft in Montreal. Guarantee your chance to see David and Denton LIVE this season!. The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed defensemen David Jiricek and Denton Mateychuk to three-year entry level...
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

NHL Free Agent Tracker

Complete list of signings by team, available players. Forward Claude Giroux signs three-year, $19.5 million contract with the Ottawa Senators. A comprehensive list of all 2022 NHL free agents and signings, including stories and analysis. NOTE: Some of these players may have recently signed with their respective team; however, their...
NHL
NHL

Domi agrees to one-year, $3 million contract with Blackhawks

Forward had 39 points for Hurriacnes, Blue Jackets last season. Max Domi agreed to a one-year, $3 million contract with the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday. The 27-year-old forward had 39 points (11 goals, 28 assists) in 72 regular-season games for the Carolina Hurricanes and Columbus Blue Jackets last season, including seven points (two goals, five assists) in 19 games after he was acquired in a trade by the Hurricanes on March 21.
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Dylan Strome signs one-year, $3.5 million contract with Capitals

Forward wasn't qualified by Blackhawks, scored career-high 22 goals last season. Dylan Strome signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Washington Capitals on Thursday. The 25-year-old forward, who became an unrestricted free agent after he wasn't given a qualifying offer by the Chicago Blackhawks, had 48 points, including an...
NHL
NHL

Perron signs two-year, $9.5 million contract with Red Wings

The 34-year-old forward had 57 points (27 goals, 30 assists) in 67 regular-season games for the St. Louis Blues last season, and 13 points (nine goals, four assists) in 12 Stanley Cup Playoff games. "Obviously, there were several options I was bouncing around in my head with my agent, my...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Minnesota Wild Announce Date and Match-Ups For Hockey Day MN 2023

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Bally Sports North, in conjunction with the National Hockey League's Minnesota Wild, Minnesota Hockey and the White Bear Local Organizing Committee, announced the date and schedule for the 17th Annual Hockey Day Minnesota (HDM), presented by UnitedHealthcare, today at Marketfest in downtown White Bear Lake. Polar Lakes Park in White Bear Township will serve as the venue for the 17th annual statewide hockey celebration on Saturday, January 28.
NHL

