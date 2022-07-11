Meet the nominees for All-USA Today HSSA Boys Swimming & Diving Athlete of the Year!
The USA TODAY High School Sports Awards is pleased to announce the 2021-22 All-USA TODAY HSSA Boys Swimming & Diving Team!
These 24 standouts will be honored as nominees for national Boys Swimming & Diving Athlete of the Year. The winner, along with three finalists, will be revealed July 31 during an on-demand broadcast, which this year will feature top athletes in 29 boys and girls sports awards categories as well as special honors like Special Olympics Athlete of the Year, Rising Star and Play of the Year.
All national nominees must register to provide show information and receive important updates regarding the show. To register, click on the "REGISTER" button on the event website.
And the nominees are …
2021-22 All-USA TODAY HSSA Boys Swimming & Diving:
Charley Bayer, East Grand Rapids High School (Michigan) — SR
Drew Bennett, Madison Memorial High School (Wisconsin) — SR
Michael Cotter, Green Hope High School (North Carolina) — SR
Charlie Crosby, Breck High School (Minnesota) — SR
Charlie Crush, St. Xavier High School (Kentucky) — SR
Liam Custer, Riverview High School (Florida) — SR
Andres Dupont Cabrera, Bolles School (Florida) — SR
Alec Filipovic, Saint Charles North High School (Illinois) — SR
Connor Foote, Alamo Heights High School (Texas) — SR
Landon Gentry, Patriot High School (Virginia) — SR
Roman Jones, Pingry School (New Jersey) — JR
Dawson Joyce, Seminole High School (Florida) — SR
Ryan Malicki, Carmel High School (Indiana) — SR
Rex Maurer, Loyola High School (California) — JR
Quintin McCarty, Discovery Canyon High School (Colorado) — SR
Kevin Mendez, Pine Crest School (Florida) — SR
Will Modglin, Zionsville Community High School (Indiana) — JR
Baylor Nelson, Community School of Davidson (North Carolina) — SR
Sam Powe, McCallie School (Tennessee) — SR
Will Scholtz, St. Xavier High School (Kentucky) — JR
Sebastien Sergile, Centennial High School (Georgia) — SR
Joshua Thai, Alhambra High School (California) — SR
Max Weinrich, Sherwood High School (Maryland) — SR
Josh Zuchowski, King's Academy (Florida) — SR
