Tim McGraw praises wife Faith Hill for '1883' billboard: 'So proud'

Tim McGraw praised wife Faith Hill recently after spotting the country star on a billboard for the couple's hit Paramount+ show, "1883," in Los Angeles.

McGraw, himself a country legend, stars alongside Hill in the "Yellowstone" prequel, which premiered in December. The couple play James and Margaret Dutton, who are traveling across the Great Plains with their 17-year-old daughter Elsa, played by Isabel May, to seek a new life in Montana.

The show also stars Sam Elliott as Pinkerton Agent Shea Brennan.

McGraw snapped a photo of the billboard, which featured Hill''s face alongside a snippet from a Chicago Sun Times review of the show, which read, "Faith Hill is spectactularly good," and posted it to Instagram on Thursday.

"So proud of my wife!!!" he wrote in the caption.

Hill shared a video recently featuring behind-the-scenes footage filming the show.

"['1883'] is compelling, gut-wrenching, and truthful," she wrote alongside the Instagram video. "This is a glimpse into what it took to create this epic story."

"1883" currently holds an 88% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Variety dubbed it an "exciting" new installment of the "Yellowstone" franchise in December, and described it as "a rare example of a spin-off that never feels beholden to its source material."

Meanwhile, the upcoming new season of "Yellowstone" will feature another one of country music's superstar women: Lainey Wilson is joining the cast for season 5. The "Never Say Never" singer will play a musician named Abby.

"Every opportunity I have to step outside my creative comfort zone is a treat for me," she told Country Living in June. "I like doing things that are scary. I’m newer to acting, so this is actually the perfect way for me to step into that television world because Taylor [Sheridan] created a role that lets me lean into my own personality and artistry."