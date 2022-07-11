ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Tim McGraw praises wife Faith Hill for '1883' billboard: 'So proud'

By Carena Liptak
GMA
GMA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VrCZ8_0gbi1YkQ00
PA Images via Getty Images, FILE

Tim McGraw praised wife Faith Hill recently after spotting the country star on a billboard for the couple's hit Paramount+ show, "1883," in Los Angeles.

McGraw, himself a country legend, stars alongside Hill in the "Yellowstone" prequel, which premiered in December. The couple play James and Margaret Dutton, who are traveling across the Great Plains with their 17-year-old daughter Elsa, played by Isabel May, to seek a new life in Montana.

The show also stars Sam Elliott as Pinkerton Agent Shea Brennan.

McGraw snapped a photo of the billboard, which featured Hill''s face alongside a snippet from a Chicago Sun Times review of the show, which read, "Faith Hill is spectactularly good," and posted it to Instagram on Thursday.

"So proud of my wife!!!" he wrote in the caption.

Hill shared a video recently featuring behind-the-scenes footage filming the show.

"['1883'] is compelling, gut-wrenching, and truthful," she wrote alongside the Instagram video. "This is a glimpse into what it took to create this epic story."

"1883" currently holds an 88% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Variety dubbed it an "exciting" new installment of the "Yellowstone" franchise in December, and described it as "a rare example of a spin-off that never feels beholden to its source material."

Meanwhile, the upcoming new season of "Yellowstone" will feature another one of country music's superstar women: Lainey Wilson is joining the cast for season 5. The "Never Say Never" singer will play a musician named Abby.

"Every opportunity I have to step outside my creative comfort zone is a treat for me," she told Country Living in June. "I like doing things that are scary. I’m newer to acting, so this is actually the perfect way for me to step into that television world because Taylor [Sheridan] created a role that lets me lean into my own personality and artistry."

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Kellie Pickler’s Husband: Everything To Know About Kyle Jacobs & Their 11 Year Marriage

Kellie Pickler has everything that matters, and more! “Not all women want diamonds,” the fresh-faced country crooner posted to her Instagram account on April 28, 2022. “Some just want a cute farmhouse on 50 acres. With a wraparound porch to drink coffee on!!” The 36-year-old “Red High Heels” beauty captioned the meme, “So true.” But what would that idyllic porch be without the man of her dreams, country songwriter Kyle Jacobs?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
epicstream.com

Miranda Lambert Heartbreak: Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Made 'Insensitive' Comments On Songstress' 'Fuller' Body? Brendan McLoughlin Reportedly Told Wife 'There's More Of Her To Love'

Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton have been divorced for quite some time already, but their shocking breakup would go down as one of the most tumultuous in Hollywood history. Their spat lasted for years but they, fortunately, have since moved on with Brendan McLoughlin and Gwen Stefani, respectively. In an...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
State
Montana State
HollywoodLife

Miranda Lambert Admits Blake Shelton Divorce Helped Her To ‘Know’ Herself ‘Better’

Going through a very public divorce from Blake Shelton was not easy for Miranda Lambert, but going through that difficult time is what helped her learn what she really wants in life. “Going through hard things obviously makes you get to know yourself a little better,” she told People. “When you get broken down pretty good, you look at the mirror and you go, ‘I have to spend time with me, learn who I am and what I want.’ I got to a really good place with myself. Then I met my husband.”
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Faith Hill
Person
Sam Elliott
Person
Tim Mcgraw
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Says She’d ‘Rather Kill a Dude’ Than Sing About How Much She Loves Him

During a recent podcast appearance, country star Carrie Underwood amusingly explained why she’d rather sing about killing her man than loving him. Fans of the country singer who know her career well will realize there aren’t many overly mushy love songs in her catalog. She leans towards the vengeful side of things when it comes to relationship-based tracks. For example, “Before He Cheats,” one of her biggest hits from 2005.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billboard#Yellowstone National Park#Television#Paramount#Chicago Sun Times#Thetimmcgraw Rrb Hill
Whiskey Riff

Jesse Keith Whitley Delivers Bluegrass Rendition Of His Late Father, Keith Whitley’s, “Don’t Close Your Eyes”

I miss Keith Whitley… In a career that spanned only 5 years after the release of his first album, and only releasing two albums and an EP before his death in 1989, Keith managed to become one of the greatest country singers of all time. I think many of us country music fans share the sentiment that he would go down in history as one of the biggest, if not the biggest, legends in country music if would’ve been able […] The post Jesse Keith Whitley Delivers Bluegrass Rendition Of His Late Father, Keith Whitley’s, “Don’t Close Your Eyes” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Susan Lucci, 75, Glows In Gorgeous Pink Gown At Daytime Emmys 3 Months After Death Of Husband

Susan Lucci paid tribute to her late husband Helmut Huber at the Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 24. The iconic soap opera actress, 75, arrived at the Pasadena Convention Center to present the in memoriam segment of the gala and preceded it with an emotional speech about her partner of over 50 years, who passed away peacefully three months ago at the age of 84.
PASADENA, CA
Outsider.com

‘Bonanza’ Star Dan Blocker Was an Absolute Hoss From the Day He Was Born

For anyone who has seen Bonanza, then you know that Dan Blocker, who played Eric “Hoss” Cartwright, was a big man. Apparently, that was evident even from the time of his youth. Yes, the tall, heavyset native of Texas would find a place in the hearts of TV viewers. But these numbers will astound you a bit. When Blocker was born on Dec. 10, 1928, he weighed 14 pounds. A toddler usually isn’t too big but he was already shooting upward at 5 feet tall and 105 pounds. That’s as a toddler, friends.
TV & VIDEOS
Page Six

Kate Hudson watches son Ryder, 18, get first tattoo of siblings’ initials

Kate Hudson had a front row seat to her son Ryder’s first tattoo appointment. The actress, 43, filmed the 18-year-old as he got the letters “CBR” inked onto his right forearm Tuesday. The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” star filmed her eldest child getting the body art at the Sixty Ink shop before posing for a picture with Ryder and tattoo artist Claudio Traina. Hudson is also the mother of son Bingham, 10, and daughter Rani, 3, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy and fiancé Chris Fujikawa, respectively. Ryder’s tattoo appears to feature his siblings’ initials, as well as the initial of his...
CELEBRITIES
GMA

GMA

57K+
Followers
8K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy