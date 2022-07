When Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out on Raw back in mid-May and left behind their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship titles, they probably didn’t think no one would follow after them as champions. Nor did WWE, which announced that new titleholders would be coming thanks to a tournament of some sort. Fast-forward nearly two months and that hasn’t been the case, nor have the titles so much as been mentioned on WWE programming for weeks. Fightful Select offered an update to that end this week, saying that talent has confirmed that “they’ve received no word of when or if the...

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO