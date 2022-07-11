Ex-Michigan, Tormenta FC soccer player Carter Payne killed in hit-and-run

Amanda “Mandi” Lynn, 36, of Vidalia, died Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at University of Florida Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville, Florida. She was a native of Toombs County, living in Savannah and Statesboro for a few years, but in Vidalia and Lyons most of her life. She was a 2004 graduate of Toombs County High School; she earned an associate degree from East Georgia College in Swainsboro, and a degree in Nursing from Southeastern Technical College in Vidalia. She worked at skilled nursing facilities, but primarily as a nurse at Chatham County Jail in Savannah. Mandi enjoyed antiquing, traveling, and shopping. Preceding her in death was her paternal grandfather, Brinton Lynn; and maternal grandfather, Alben Hackle.
