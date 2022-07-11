ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Olympian Kim Glass attacked, hit with metal pipe in Downtown L.A.

By Tony Kurzweil
KTLA.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlympic medalist and model Kim Glass took to social media to talk about an assault that left her with fractured facial bones and several cuts in downtown Los Angeles over the weekend. Glass posted on her Instagram account that she was saying goodbye to a friend after lunch Saturday...

ktla.com

Comments / 18

Laker Lover ????
4d ago

He is probably already out walking the street looking for another victim. Thanks Newsom and Gascon. When the board of supervisors worried about the sheriff instead of doing something with the homeless.

Reply(2)
18
Pascoo
4d ago

Have to steer clear of the homeless. I dont let them get close enough to me, cause I dont trust what they will do.

Reply
9
Jasan
4d ago

Yep you shouldn't have to worry walking the streets in any big city is unfortunately the sad reality 😢 😡

Reply(1)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

Cops: California Man Dies After Letting Off Fourth of July Firework in His Hand

A man from a Los Angeles suburb has succumbed to severe torso injuries after lighting an illegal firework in a front lawn on the Fourth of July, city officials said in a Tuesday news release. Police in Montebello got a call around 6:30 p.m. about a 42-year-old man injured from setting off what they said was a “high powered, mortar type, aerial firework” in his hands. He later died in a hospital. “This tragic accident and death was avoidable and serves as an unfortunate and grim reminder of the danger posed by illegal and high power fireworks,” the city said in its release. In a separate but similar incident the same day, another man from a Los Angeles suburb suffered burns and lacerations on his arms and face after a firework exploded in his face, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where is expected to recover.
CBS LA

Former Olympian Kim Glass attacked by homeless man in Downtown Los Angeles

Former Olympic medalist and model Kim Glass was reportedly targeted by a homeless man in an unprovoked attack in Downtown Los Angeles on Friday. Glass, a silver medalist with the United States women's indoor volleyball team in the 2008 Summer Olympics, was in town for lunch with a friend when "this homeless man ran up" and looked at her as they were leaving. She turned to her friend to alert her, and "before I knew it, a big metal bolt, like pipe, hit me," she said during a via posted on Instagram.Several pictures show Glass's face covered in heavy bruising and one severely swollen black eye. She revealed that she has sustained several fractures around her eye as a result, though she does not believe her vision will be impacted in the long run. "There's a lot of mentally ill people on these streets right now," Glass said. "You shouldn't have to be fearful when you walk."The suspect, identified as 51-year-old Semeon Tesfamariam was held at the area by several witnesses to the incident until they turned him over to Los Angeles Police Department officers. He was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Popculture

Arnold Schwarzenegger Now Involved in $1 Million Lawsuit Tied to Son's Car Crash

Arnold Schwarzenegger's company was reportedly added to a $1.5 million lawsuit involving his son, Joseph Baena. The 24-year-old allegedly crashed his vehicle into another vehicle on the 405 Freeway in Los Angeles in April 2021. The other driver claims they were injured in the crash and added Schwarzenegger's Oak Productions as a defendant in the case.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

At Least 15 Dead After Mass Shooting at a Bar in South Africa

At least 15 people have been killed and several left injured following a mass shooting at a bar in Soweto, South Africa, multiple outlets report. Police are looking into reports that a group of men arrived in a minibus taxi before entering the tavern and opening fire at the scene just after midnight on Sunday, The Associated Press reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Glass
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown L A#Violent Crime#South Olive#Sports Illustrated
BIN: Black Information Network

Mall Slammed For 'Racist' Display Showing Black Man Preparing To Be Hanged

The Galleria at Sunset Mall in Las Vegas, Nevada is under fire for what many are calling a "racist" railroad display. According to a news release from the National Action Network, per 8NewsNow, “community members are outraged that a racist train display showing a Black man being prepared to be hung was tolerated and allowed at the mall for hundreds of children, families & community members to see.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
Deadline

William “Poogie” Hart Dies: Lead Singer Of Hit-Making ’70s Group The Delfonics Was 77

William Hart, the lead singer of the hit-making Philly Soul group the Delfonics, died Thursday at a Philadelphia hospital following complications from surgery. He was 77. Hart, known to friends and fans as Poogie, was a founding member and chief songwriter of the group, and had one of the purest falsettos in the Philadelphia-based soul music of the late 1960s and ’70s. His aching, heartfelt tones were demonstrated on the group’s classic hits “La-La Means I Love You” (1968) and, perhaps most enduringly, the Grammy-winning “Didn’t I Blow Your Mind This Time” (released in 1969, a hit in 1970).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
Saurabh

3 of the best family friendly water parks in Los Angeles, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles is one of the few cities in the United States with a mix of almost all types of topography, including mountains, beaches, and deserts. It also has diverse flora and fauna, which enhances both urban and rural surroundings. Every year, visitors from all over the world, as well as locals, eagerly await the Summer season to experience everything that Los Angeles has to offer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Pro Bowl OT arrested with gun at airport

A Pro Bowl offensive lineman was arrested at the airport on Saturday, acording to a report. TMZ Sports reports that Duane Brown was arrested at around 2:00 pm on Saturday at Los Angeles International Airport. Brown was going through standard screening, and a gun apparently was found in his luggage.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy