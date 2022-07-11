ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

GoldenEye remaster seemingly cursed to never actually come out

By Dustin Bailey
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 4 days ago

The long-awaited remaster of the Nintendo 64 classic GoldenEye 007 is in "limbo" due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to reports from multiple sources.

"Goldeneye is still in limbo because of the war," Giant Bomb's Jeff Grubb says on Twitter. After Grubb's comment, Eurogamer separately reported that it "understands this to be accurate."

See more

GoldenEye is, of course, based on the 1995 James Bond film, which takes place both before and after the fall of the Soviet Union. The movie's plot focuses heavily on post-Cold War Russia, and many of the film's Russian military themes and settings appear in the game's levels. The fictional Russian general, Ourumov, and several nameless Russian soldiers are also playable in the game's multiplayer mode.

The remastered version of GoldenEye has never been officially acknowledged, but its existence has been an open secret for years. A seemingly complete, playable Xbox 360 build of the remaster leaked last year , and in 2022, achievements for a new version of the game appeared in the Xbox back-end multiple times .

Developers on the older version of the GoldenEye remaster have put the blame on Nintendo for canceling it . While the exact details on who must sign off on the game's release have never been 100% clear, Nintendo published the original N64 game, Microsoft now owns developer Rare, and stakeholders for the James Bond license would likely need to be involved as well.

Given how close the modern remaster seemed to be to release - earlier this year, Grubb reported that the game was ready to release "pretty soon" - it looks like those rights issues have now been sorted out.

However, no major company wants to appear indifferent to a real-world tragedy. Shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine, Nintendo announced an indefinite delay to Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp , a military-themed game which, unlike GoldenEye, has no specific aesthetic references to either side of the conflict.

For now, your best bet to scratch your GoldenEye itch is probably with the Xbox 360 remaster of Rare's spiritual successor, Perfect Dark, which is backward-compatible on current Xbox consoles and available as part of Xbox Game Pass. Another one to watch is Agent 64: Spies Never Die from indie studio Replicant D6, which has a free demo on Steam .

The game industry has broadly rallied around Ukraine since Russia's invasion of the country. Ukrainian developers like Stalker 2 studio GSC Game World have called for the world's support during the war .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Grubb
GamesRadar

A Plague Tale: Requiem utilizes new-gen tech for "hundreds of thousands of rats"

A Plague Tale: Requiem's director has revealed how it's taking advantage of new-gen tech through leaving last-gen consoles behind. Speaking to Edge Magazine in its latest issue (opens in new tab), A Plague Tale: Requiem director Kevin Choteau pulls back the curtain on some new technical details for the sequel. The sequel is a new-gen console exclusive to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, and Choteau reveals this has really helped overhaul character models and have their finer details stand out.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remaster#Cursed#Freelancer#Video Game#Russian
GamesRadar

When does Amazon Prime Day end?

Make sure you're in the know to ensure you snag those remaining Amazon Prime Day deals before it ends. Amazon Prime Day is a two-day savings event that runs across Amazon's global websites, offering up discounts on a whole range of products, items, and other gadgets. This year it runs from July 12 - 13, starting and ending at midnight on those dates.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Nintendo
GamesRadar

All free games for Amazon Prime Day 2022

Amazon Prime Day free games are available now for 2022, so make sure you check out which notable names and indie titles made the list. Some of these games will only be available on Prime Day itself - a two-day sale event where you can find some of the best Prime Day deals on all sorts of stuff - while others will be available through the whole month, and some aren't even games at all, but exclusive rewards and DLC for existing games that can only be accessed with a Prime Gaming membership. Here's the full list of what's available, as far as free games go, for Amazon Prime day 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

24K+
Followers
31K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy