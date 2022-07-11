ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Abbott, other Texas leaders call for release of Uvalde video, capping day of confusion for families

By MIREYA VILLARREAL, GINA SUNSERI and LUCIEN BRUGGEMAN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA chorus of Texas state leaders on Monday called on law enforcement officials to release surveillance video from inside Robb Elementary School during the May 24 mass shooting, including Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who is running for reelection. "That video needs to be released, as well as the audio,"...

