Video Gallery

Kern County, CA

Taft Midway Driller
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this week's Around Kern County, July is Purple Ribbon...

Taft Midway Driller

Cooling centers in Taft, Maricopa open Saturday and Sunday

Cooling centers in Taft and Maricopa will be opened this weekend for the first time in 2022 as scorching summer heat bakes the area. Temperatures of 106 are predicted for Saturday and Sunday and the cooling centers in the valley portion of Kern County open when highs are expected to hit 105.
TAFT, CA
Taft Midway Driller

Capt. Brian Falk

The Kern County Fire Department announced the passing of a fire caption on Thursday.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Taft Midway Driller

TUHS summer graduation

Thirteen Taft Union High School seniors who didn't quite have enough credits to graduate with the rest of their class in June didn't quit. After completing summer school the students were recognized at a special summer graduation ceremony held Tuesday evening at TUHS. Seven of the students attended and received...
TAFT, CA
Taft Midway Driller

Historic Pioneer Mercantile building to become restaurant

The Taft Planning Commission gave the go-ahead to a proposal to convert the bottom floor of the Historic Pioneer Mercantile Building into a restaurant. Paul and Gary Joyce are hoping to start work this fall on ground floor of the historic two-story building on the 400 block of Main next to Fifth Street Plaza.
TAFT, CA
Taft Midway Driller

Taft Police activity for July 10-11

Officer initiated activity at Rite Aid, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok. Officer initiated activity at Lassen Av/Cascade Pl, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written). 9:31 Misc - Patrol Check. Officer initiated activity at Taft College, Cougar Ct, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok. 9:42 Misc - Patrol Check. Officer initiated...
TAFT, CA
Taft Midway Driller

NWS weather

TAFT, CA
Taft Midway Driller

Taft Police seize 1 pound of meth, numerous weapons

Taft Police seized a pound of suspected methamphetamine and a dozen weapons Thursday afternoon following a traffic stop on Petroleum Club Road east of Taft. Officers arrested the man driving the truck on numerous charges. Taft Police Sgt. Cory Beilby gave this account:. An officer on patrol observed a Dodge...
TAFT, CA

