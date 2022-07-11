Video Gallery

Cooling centers in Taft and Maricopa will be opened this weekend for the first time in 2022 as scorching summer heat bakes the area. Temperatures of 106 are predicted for Saturday and Sunday and the cooling centers in the valley portion of Kern County open when highs are expected to hit 105.
Thirteen Taft Union High School seniors who didn't quite have enough credits to graduate with the rest of their class in June didn't quit. After completing summer school the students were recognized at a special summer graduation ceremony held Tuesday evening at TUHS. Seven of the students attended and received...
The Taft Planning Commission gave the go-ahead to a proposal to convert the bottom floor of the Historic Pioneer Mercantile Building into a restaurant. Paul and Gary Joyce are hoping to start work this fall on ground floor of the historic two-story building on the 400 block of Main next to Fifth Street Plaza.
Taft Police seized a pound of suspected methamphetamine and a dozen weapons Thursday afternoon following a traffic stop on Petroleum Club Road east of Taft. Officers arrested the man driving the truck on numerous charges. Taft Police Sgt. Cory Beilby gave this account:. An officer on patrol observed a Dodge...
