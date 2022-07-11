ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater County, MT

New FEMA assistance available in some Montana counties

By Mary Beth Dickson
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew FEMA assistance locations are opening to help affected business owners, homeowners, renters...

MT Gov. Gianforte launches housing task force

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte announced on Thursday the launch of the housing task force to provide Montanans with resources for affordable housing. According to the news release, Montana’s population has grown to nearly 10% from 2010 to 2020, exceeding housing units’ growth. Building houses has also become more expensive with rising inflation, high consumer demand, and breakdowns of supply chains. The cost of private residential construction grew to 18% in the last year.
National Forests in Montana

In honor of National Forest Week and the Great Outdoors Month, it seems fitting to list all of the national forests that encompass Montana, where you can explore and become one with nature. Wild Montana lists the seven national forests in the state managed by the U.S. Forest Service. Custer...
Bright ‘n Beautiful cleanup efforts

Several organizations in Montana work to ensure the state looks clean and healthy. One nonprofit that does this is Bright ‘n Beautiful of Yellowstone County, an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful. This organization holds events year-round to pick up litter in Billings and other places in Yellowstone County like Shepherd, Huntley, Laurel, and the Lockwood area.
Severe thunderstorms possible in areas of Montana

The National Weather Service in Billings issued a severe thunderstorm watch Friday for 18 Montana counties, including Yellowstone County. Chances of ping-pong-sized hale, strong wind gusts of up to 75 mph, and lightning strikes are possible until 7 pm Friday evening. The NWS Billings also issued a severe thunderstorm warning...
Change in fishing restrictions on Madison River

The Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks Commission is meeting Thursday to consider removing seasonal hoot owl restrictions on the lower Madison River. According to the news release from Montana FWP, hoot owl restrictions prohibit fishing along rivers from 2 pm to midnight. Rivers with these restrictions limit fishing access to the morning hours when temperatures are cooler. Hoot owl restrictions for this area were adopted in 2020 to avoid emergency restrictions on the lower Madison River at the Warm Springs Access Point connecting to the Jefferson River. The summer heat and water flows can cause water temps to reach 70 degrees, causing stress on the trout in the river.
Montana wildfire update

The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest announced on Facebook current wildfire updates in the area Thursday. The Jellison Fire in the eastern end of the Little Belt Mountains and just a mile and a half north of the Jellison Place campground started on Tuesday evening, burning about five acres in steep, hard-to-access areas. Fire crews used direct suppression tactics and reached about 10% of fire containment. Crews are hoping to have fire lines established by Thursday afternoon.
The Montana Broker Whose Listings Suddenly Won’t Sell

In this biweekly series, “Realtor Diaries,” we hear from the people at the center of a wilder-than-ever market. Today, an hour-by-hour glimpse into the working world of Chad, 58, a power broker in southwestern Montana. 6 a.m. I get up and check my phone, have my first cup...
Area of MT on National Wildlife Refuge System

The Lost Trail Conservation area in northwest Montana is the newest addition to the National Wildlife Refuge System. According to the press release from the U.S. Department of Interior, Deb Haaland, Secretary of Interior, established the new unit of the Lost Trail Conservation Area to conserve wildlife, woods and waters so that future generations can enjoy them.
Billings Tip-a-Cop event

Billings Law Enforcement officers will trade their badges and handcuffs for aprons on July 19 as part of the Tip-A-Cop event at both Mackenzie River locations for a special cause. According to the press release, Tip-a-Cop is an effort to raise public awareness about the Special Olympics of Montana. Officers...
How Many Dogs Can a Montanan Household Legally Own?

I don't remember a day in my childhood when I wasn't around my dog. I spent lots of time playing with him and when we moved, we couldn't take him with us. It was unfortunate, and I wish I could have multiple dogs at my house now. But, what are the laws for having multiple dogs in Montana? As it turns out, Montana itself doesn't have a statewide law, but cities do.
South Dakota’s first recreational marijuana dispensary

PINE RIDGE, S.D. (KELO) — When people think of marijuana in South Dakota, one name looms large. Flandreau; or more specifically, Native Nations Cannabis in Flandreau, owned and operated by the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe. But they aren’t the only game in the market in South Dakota, and they...
Sadly, Relocated Montana Grizzly Bears Not Relocated Far Enough

It has not been a good couple of weeks for black bears or grizzly bears in Montana. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reports that four bears have been euthanized in the early days of summer, as their habitual eating habits brought them in too close of proximity to humans. And while never-ending arguments are made that we are invading too much of their space, and that careless unsecured food supplies are often to blame, unfortunately, the bears still aren't going to win.
T-storm warning for Billings, surrounding area

The National Weather Service in Billings wants everyone in the Lockwood and Laurel area to be careful this afternoon. There is a severe thunderstorm warning in effect. Stay indoors and away from windows and glass during this time because high winds are part of this storm.
Celebration for Americans with Disabilities Act

The Montana company, Living Independently For Today & Tomorrow (LIFTT), announced Tuesday that there is a community event on July 26 to celebrate the 32nd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Jed Parton, Public Relations and Government Affairs Coordinator for LIFTTT, said the event allows the community to...
Man Attacked and Injured by Grizzly Bear While Hiking Alone East of Idaho

During the summer, many like to take trips out into the wilderness and hike and explore. Hiking is one of the most enjoyable and natural feelings in the world. It puts you in touch with nature, and you often can see places that many may never get a chance to see. Getting away from the city, the business of work, technology, and being in touch with all that nature has to offer can be what many need to let stress out and get away. When out hiking this summer, be cautious, because sometimes unwanted occurrences can occur and your fun relaxing hike, suddenly can turn into a scary and life-threatening moment.
PHOTOS: North Dakota rocked by severe storms

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — This weekend, severe storms made a serious dent in western North Dakota, with many residents being forced to hunker down and enjoy their summer from the comfort of their couch. Viewers from across the state sent us photos of the storms as well as the...
This Poisonous Plant that Can Kill You is all Over South Dakota

It's always exciting to see colorful plants and flowers blooming around the Sioux Empire. However, some of these plants can be rather dangerous and ultimately toxic. Some of these harmful plants (which may actually be found all over South Dakota) can make you feel really ill even if you just touch them. They can be especially harmful to livestock.
6 Items Suddenly Missing From Our Idaho Grocery Stores (And Why)

It should come as no surprise that we are experiencing national shortages of items. From the very beginning of the pandemic, we saw this phenomenon as toilet paper and cleaning supplies absolutely disappeared from the shelves of our stores. And then, as the coronavirus persisted and the world went into...

