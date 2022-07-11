ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Jamie Foxx and Snoop Dogg are vampire-killing bad-asses in new Netflix movie trailer

"Welcome to the day shift, motherf**ker!" The trailer for Jamie Foxx and Dave Franco's upcoming vampire horror flick Day Shift, which is heading to Netflix, is here – and it looks like a bloody good time.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed above, Jamie Foxx's hard-working blue-collar character needs to come up with $10k for his young daughter. Strapped for cash, he enlists the help of Snoop Dogg who introduces him to a pool-cleaning business that is actually a front for a secret vampire hunter union. Dave Franco, who we're sure gets his courage sometime later in the film, shows up, sees a vampire, and promptly pees his pants in front of Foxx.

"Vampires are murderers. This is not Eclipse, New Moon, or Breaking Dawn: Part 2," he tells Franco, launching the two into a heated conversation about the Twilight film saga.

J.J. Perry directs Day Shift, making his feature film debut after previously working as a stuntman in John Wick and John Wick: Chapter 2 . The trailer first premiered during Netflix's Geek Week, which included a brief appearance from Foxx himself.

"We’re making something that you’ve never seen before," Foxx said. "It’s fun – and the stuff that you see is amazing, and it’s practical. We way J.J. uses all of his stuntwomen and men is brilliant so I cannot wait for people to get a dose of this.

Day Shift is set to hit Netflix on August 12, as part of the streaming platform's summer slate of original films. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2022 and beyond.

