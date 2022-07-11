ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Royals' Whit Merrifield: Not available Monday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Merrifield (toe) won't play in either end of Monday's doubleheader with the Tigers, Alec Lewis...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

CBS Sports

Mariners' Carlos Santana: Placed on restricted list

Santana (personal) was placed on the restricted list Friday as he addresses a family emergency. Santana will be away from the team for a few days while with his family, likely making him unavailable until after the All-Star break. Kevin Padlo was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Friday to replace him on the active roster.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Royals' Michael Taylor: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Taylor (shoulder) isn't starting Wednesday against the Tigers, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports. Taylor will be out of the lineup for a third consecutive game as he continues to deal with right shoulder soreness. Kyle Isbel is taking over in center field and batting eighth.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Giants' Darin Ruf: Takes seat Wednesday

Ruf isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks. Ruf has started mainly against left-handed pitchers recently and will be out of the lineup for the fifth time in the last 10 games since right-hander Zac Gallen is on the mound for Arizona. Brandon Belt is serving as the designated hitter while LaMonte Wade starts at first base.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Royals' Kyle Isbel: Goes on restricted list

The Royals placed Isbel (personal) on the restricted list Thursday. Isbel is one of 10 Royals on the 26-man active roster who won't be eligible for the four-game series in Toronto due to his vaccination status. He'll be formally reinstated from the restricted list for the Royals' first game coming out of the All-Star break July 22 against Tampa Bay. Infielder Nick Pratto was summoned from Triple-A Omaha to temporarily replace Isbel on the active roster.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Rangers' Jose Leclerc: Given ninth-inning work

Leclerc allowed two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning during Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Athletics. Leclerc, who was coming off a promising stretch during which he allowed zero runs over his last seven innings, was deployed to close out a 5-0 lead but ran into trouble. His first pitch was taken deep by Skye Bolt, then he gave up another solo blast to Ramon Laureano, before Garrett Richards rescued the Rangers. With Joe Barlow (blister) landing on the injured list, manager Chris Woodward may have been acclimating Leclerc, a former closer, to a late-inning role.
ARLINGTON, TX
The Associated Press

Yaz's slam highlights 3-homer 9th as Giants stun Brewers 8-5

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski hit a game-ending grand slam off major league saves leader Josh Hader for San Francisco’s third homer of the ninth inning, and the Giants rallied from a three-run deficit to stun the Milwaukee Brewers 8-5 on Friday night. Hader was tagged with his second straight loss, two nights after giving up a walk-off, three-run homer to Minnesota’s Jose Miranda in the ninth inning. The All-Star closer failed to retire a batter in that one. “Right now it’s everything,” Hader said. “I feel like I’m trying to feel things that I don’t need to. I lost that aggressiveness that I normally have. I just have to chalk it up and move on.” Hader (0-4) again had trouble keeping the ball in the park.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: Takes eighth loss

Melancon (3-8) allowed one earned run on three hits and one walk while striking out one across one-third of an inning to take the loss Wednesday against the Giants. Melancon entered the game in the ninth inning with the score knotted at three. However, he allowed two singles, a double and a walk to take his eighth loss of the season. Melancon has served as Arizona's primary closer this season -- particularly since Ian Kennedy (calf) has been sidelined -- but has allowed one earned run in four of his last 10 appearances. Melancon owns a 5.28 ERA and a 21:9 K:BB across 30.2 frames on the season.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jesus Sanchez: Out of lineup again Friday

Sanchez (personal) remains out of the Marlins' lineup Friday versus the Phillies, Joe Frisaro of ManOnSecondBaseball.com reports. Sanchez will miss a second consecutive game as he deals with a personal issue. Bryan De La Cruz will start in center field and bat seventh versus the Phillies.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Tigers' Tucker Barnhart: Resting Thursday

Barnhart is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against the Guardians. Barnhart will get a day off after he went 0-for-2 with a strikeout in Wednesday's loss to the Royals. Eric Haase will take over behind the plate and bat fifth in the series opener.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Facing shutdown

Hendricks (shoulder) will be shut down for at least 2-to-3 weeks before he's cleared to play catch, Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Hendricks has been on the injured list for a week due to a right shoulder strain, and he recently underwent an MRI that didn't reveal any structural damage. However, the right-hander will require more than the minimum of 15 days on the shelf since he won't be able to resume throwing until at least late July. A better timetable for Hendricks' return is unlikely to be revealed until he begins a throwing program.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Tigers' Jose Cisnero: Set to return Friday

Cisnero (shoulder) is expected to be activated from the 60-day injured list Friday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports. The Tigers optioned Thursday's starter Elvin Rodriguez to Triple-A Toledo following the game, and the team will also make a move to clear a spot on the 40-man roster so Cisnero can rejoin the bullpen. The righty has yet to appear in a game this season after suffering a right shoulder strain in early April. He posted a 3.65 ERA and 1.33 WHIP across 67 games in 2021, while also recording four saves.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Tigers' Robbie Grossman: Remains on bench Thursday

Grossman is out of the lineup for Thursday's game at Cleveland. Grossman will take a seat for the second consecutive game Thursday. He's struggled in July with a .472 OPS, and his grip on a starting role could be slipping. Akil Baddoo will make his third straight start in left field for Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jorge Soler: Activated from IL, starting Friday

Soler (pelvis) was activated from the 10-day injured list and is starting in left field and batting fourth Friday against the Phillies, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Soler is back in the lineup after he missed two weeks of action while nursing a pelvic injury. The outfielder has compiled a .217 average with 13 homers, 34 RBI and 31 runs over 254 at-bats in 67 games this season. Jon Berti (groin) was placed on the 10-day IL, opening a roster spot for Soler's return.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Caught stealing Wednesday

Marte was caught stealing to end the first inning of Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Giants. This was Marte's first attempted steal since returning from a hamstring injury June 21. The hamstring continues to be bothersome and has recently limited him to DH duty, but the attempted swipe suggests Marte is feeling better.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Braves' Ozzie Albies: Aiming August return

Albies (foot) is hoping to return from the 60-day injured list in mid-to late August, Jeff Schultz of The Athletic reports. General manager Alex Anthopoulos noted that Albies is at 75 percent weight-bearing on his surgically repaired left foot. The second baseman will still need to build through a progression of fielding his position and running the bases prior to going on a rehab assignment, but it appears as though Albies is at least on schedule -- if not a bit ahead -- in his recovery.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Senzel: Scratched with back stiffness

Senzel was scratched from Wednesday's lineup against the Yankees due to mid-back stiffness, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Senzel was penciled in to start in center field, but he was a late removal from the lineup due to the back issue. He missed a few games with a lower-back strain during the first half of June, but he returned without a trip to the injured list and didn't appear to have any further issues until Wednesday.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Royals' Ryan O'Hearn: Primed for expanded role in Toronto

O'Hearn will start in right field and bat fifth in Thursday's game against the Blue Jays. With six of the Royals' options in the outfield (Andrew Benintendi, Michael Taylor, Whit Merrifield, Kyle Isbel, Hunter Dozier and MJ Melendez) all landing on the restricted list Thursday and ineligible to play in the four-game series in Toronto due to their vaccination statuses, O'Hearn should be a fixture in the lineup this weekend. Toronto is expected to bring four right-handed starting pitchers to the hill, which should lessen the possibility of the lefty-hitting O'Hearn exiting the starting nine. Despite having held down a spot on the active roster all season, O'Hearn has logged just 71 plate appearances through 88 games and is slashing .182/.225/.242.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Back in action

Cooper (knee) will bat second and play first base Friday against the Phillies, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. A bruised left knee kept Cooper out of the lineup the previous two games, though he did appear off the bench Thursday. He's been cold over his last 10 games, striking out 13 times while recording just three hits, but his overall .295/.362/.453 slash line earned him his first career All-Star nod.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Giants' David Villar: Settles in as primary third baseman

Villar will start at third base and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks. Villar will stick in the lineup for the 10th consecutive game, the last eight of which have come at third base. After going 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBI and a run in Tuesday's 13-0 win, Villar has produced a strong .838 OPS, but his time as an everyday player could soon come to an end nonetheless. Evan Longoria (oblique) is on track to begin a rehab assignment Thursday and could be reinstated from the 10-day injured list immediately after the All-Star break, at which time he would displace Villar as the Giants' primary third baseman.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Mariners' Erik Swanson: Serving as opener

Swanson will serve as the opener for the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Nationals, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Swanson hasn't pitched since being activated from the paternity list Monday, but he'll begin Wednesday's nightcap on the mound ahead of primary pitcher Tommy Milone. Over his last 10 appearances, Swanson has posted an 11:4 K:BB and 1.04 WHIP in 8.2 scoreless innings.
SEATTLE, WA

