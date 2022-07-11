Beyond 911: Marcus Alert program offers a new way to call for help during a mental health crisis

Her mind made up, Tyran Green dialed 911.

In 2017, one of Green’s daughters grabbed a kitchen knife and locked herself in the bathroom of their Portsmouth home after months of problems at school.

“I didn’t want to call the police, but I called the police,” Green said. “I would never forgive myself if my daughter took her life and I didn’t take it seriously.”

But Green began to regret her decision when she saw how aggressive the responding officers were. She said they had guns drawn and were shouting at her daughter to come out of the bathroom.

“I feared for my daughter,” Green said. “I’m here for my daughter and I asked myself, ‘Did I do the right thing?’”

She said her daughter was put into the back of a police car after finally being persuaded to come out by one of the three responding officers.

“I will never forget that day as a mom,” Green said. “You’re calling for help and you just want help and you’re hoping nothing goes wrong.”

Mental health worker Todd McGehee said he’s heard many similar stories over the years.

“I get a lot of feedback from individuals that are afraid to call the police,” said McGehee, the coordinator for a new program that seeks to send mental health workers to such calls.

It is called the Marcus Alert and is the result of a law passed after a Black high school teacher was shot to death in Richmond during a mental health crisis in 2018. Localities across the commonwealth are working toward rolling out such programs by July 1, 2026. Virginia Beach has a pilot program, and Newport News and Hampton are slated next, according to McGehee.

The program creates a new emergency phone line and links 911, call centers and emergency responders together to respond appropriately to mental health issues depending on their severity.

The least severe level of calls will be patched through to the National Suicide Prevention Centers, while those deemed more severe will be redirected to nearby call centers.

There is a new phone number — 988 — which will patch through to a nearby call center. There, calls of the lowest of four severity grades will have support or be referred to other services or lines.

The next level of response will include mobile crisis teams going to see the caller and potential notification of law enforcement in case the situation escalates, according to documents from McGehee. At the second highest severity, mental health teams will lead as they are dispatched with accompanying officers, and the highest severity of call will have mental health teams dispatched, but remain at a distance until the scene is secure.

The program also requires the creation of the mental health responders and statewide training standards. The programs also will be built by localities so they can be tailored to needs of communities. McGehee said those interested in helping in the area should reach out to their nearby community service boards, which are involved in nearby programs development.

Nathan Woodard, director of Behavioral Healthcare Services for Portsmouth, said the Tidewater localities are using data-driven discussions with first responders to start building a framework. He said there will be public input opportunities, but it is still early in the process.

One concern that law enforcement has is that the mental health responders will face enough danger that police will need to help get them out of situations that have escalated, only increasing the workload on officers without a positive effect, according to McGehee.

However, he said data shows the opposite is true, such as in Eugene, Oregon, where the program sends out an EMS tech and a mental health clinician to appropriate calls and have only had to call for police back up in few instances.

The program teams had to call for police back up 250 times, or just over 1%, out of roughly 24,000 calls they responded to in 2019, according to program documents .

The programs end up reducing crises and redirecting patients to save law enforcement officers time so they can focus on other parts of public safety, according to McGehee.

It also means those in mental health crisis could be redirected out of the criminal justice system, connected with more resources and treatment and reduce fear from residents of calling emergency services.

Green knows now that she did the right thing because her daughter was able to eventually get the help she needed, but the path to that treatment was perilous.

“It was a life-changing experience,” she said.

McGehee said he believes the Marcus Alert will have a clear effect on reducing mental health crises and the effectiveness of the program will help broaden its use.

“Anything we do is better than what’s going on right now,” he said.