Norfolk, VA

This week at Harbor Park: Tides turn back the clock for 50-cent deals, welcome former major leaguer Matt Harvey

By Jami Frankenberry, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 4 days ago

A look at the Norfolk Tides as they return home tonight to begin a six-game homestand against the Worcester WooSox, the top affiliate of the Boston Red Sox.

Norfolk’s record: 41-43

New in town: RHP Matt Harvey has joined the Tides after returning from a 60-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s joint drug prevention and treatment program. Harvery, who started 28 games last season for Baltimore, gave up two runs on four hits and walked four with three strikeouts in 5⅔ innings in his first appearance with Norfolk last week.

In the Worcester dugout: RHP Nate Eovaldi is on a rehab assignment with the WooSox. Eovaldi, 4-2 with a 3.16 ERA in 12 games this season for Boston, has been out since June 12 with lower back inflammation. Another Red Sox starter, Chris Sale, made a rehab start last week for Worcester, but he’s expected to rejoin Boston to start tonight’s game against Tampa Bay.

Schedule

Today: 6:35 p.m. Turn Back the Clock Night. Hot dogs, popcorn, sodas are 50 cents.

Wednesday: 6:35 p.m. Virginia Beach Night

Thursday: 6:35 p.m. Happy Hour. $2 beer.

Friday: 7:05 p.m. Beach towel giveaway

Saturday: 6:35 p.m. Norfolk Squeezers Night. The Tides will play as the Norfolk Squeezers in a tribute to the Orange Crush drink. Postgame fireworks.

Sunday: 4:05 p.m. Junior Tides game night

Virginian-Pilot

