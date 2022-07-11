ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Police identify man killed at Ocean View gas station in Norfolk

By Lauren Girgis, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 4 days ago

Police identified a 31-year-old Norfolk man, Todd L. Wilson, as the victim of a Saturday night shooting on E. Ocean View Ave.

Norfolk police are still investigating the shooting that occurred at the Tinee Giant convenience store and Citgo gas station located at 2701 E. Ocean View Ave. Police identified the man on Monday morning.

Norfolk police said Wilson was found suffering from life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have not released information about the motive or circumstance of the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to submit an anonymous tip at http://p3tips.com/1126 or by calling 1-888-562-5887.

Lauren Girgis, lauren.girgis@virginiamedia.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Norfolk, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Norfolk, VA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Norfolk Police#Ocean View#Shooting#Gas Station#Violent Crime#Tinee Giant#Citgo#Tribune Content Agency
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy