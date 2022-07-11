Netflix Kingdom: The Blood First Gameplay Trailer

This page of IGN's Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes wiki guide contains a walkthrough of Scarlet Blaze Chapter 14. The Camp section of this page focuses on new camp actions, such as any new facilities and/or documents that appear during this chapter. We've also listed the best response(s) for each character, which can earn you support points when you first speak to them at your camp. The War Map section of this page shows you what every survey spot contains. Use this to plan out which territories you want to focus on first. This is great for optimizing your collection of building materials.

