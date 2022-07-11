Netflix Kingdom: The Blood First Gameplay Trailer

Resident Evil is once again transcending the world of video games — this time as a live-action Netflix series. Produced by Constantin Film, the studio behind Milla Jovovich's six RE movies, Netflix's Resident Evil builds on the canon of Capcom's game franchise while shining a spotlight on series staple Albert Wesker. The result, according to our Resident Evil: Season 1 review, is sure to please diehard RE fans, thanks to "superb acting combined with an intriguing plot that somehow fits into this ever-growing and wildly convoluted timeline."
Few video game characters are as iconic as Sonic the Hedgehog. The speedy little blue blur has been around for over three decades, touching every corner of pop culture along the way, from games, to comics, to TV, to blockbuster movies. But we’re here specifically to celebrate the mainline Sonic game series and pick the best of them.
Welcome to our new Photo Mode format where we ask the community (and our staff) to round up some of the best screenshots you've got. Our previous Photo mode's subject was "heroes" and we wanted to see the most heroic screenshots. We were looking for shots of you triumphant on top of a pile of your enemies' corpses, rescuing an NPC, or striking your best pose after a well-fought battle and you did not disappoint. Here are our favorites from last month submitted by you, the community.
Oh boyyyy. God of War: Ragnarok preorders went live today at 10 a.m. in Australia! Various retailers (some faster than others) have offered up the base game, alongside its Collector's and other special editions to the Kratos fans among you. Ragnarok will release on November 9, 2022, here's everywhere you can preorder/pick it up from.
This page of IGN's Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes wiki guide contains a walkthrough of Scarlet Blaze Chapter 14. The Camp section of this page focuses on new camp actions, such as any new facilities and/or documents that appear during this chapter. We've also listed the best response(s) for each character, which can earn you support points when you first speak to them at your camp. The War Map section of this page shows you what every survey spot contains. Use this to plan out which territories you want to focus on first. This is great for optimizing your collection of building materials.
Watch the new teaser trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, giving us our first look at some of Tolkien's characters from the island kingdom of Númenor. Meet Isildur (Maxim Baldry), Elendil (Lloyd Owen), Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle), and Queen Regent Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson). We also catch a glimpse of the Elven realms of Lindon and Eregion, the Dwarven realm Khazad-dûm, the Southlands, and more.
Footage and details of Knights of Decayden have been discovered, a long-lost exclusive originally set for the original Xbox from the developers behind Star Wars: X-Wing. The existence of Totally Games' Knights of Decayden has gone mostly under the radar until now, but details of its development have been told to Axios' Stephen Totilo by Totally Games founder Larry Holland and Xbox head Phil Spencer.
Prime Video has revealed that The Boys spin-off series that is being described as "part college show, part Hunger Games" is officially called Gen V. The news was announced alongside a short video featuring the cast of the upcoming spin-off and arrives shortly after The Boys' third season aired its finale.
The Pokémon GO July Community Day takes place on July 17, 2022, between 11:00 a.m and 2:00 p.m local time. During this event, Starly will spawn more often, and there will be an increased chance of finding shiny Starly. Here's everything you need to know about the Pokemon GO...
This IGN Wiki page will cover Cliff from Pokemon Go. We will go through Cliff's Pokémon, their types alongside weaknesses, how best to combat each Pokémon, and more. Cliff's first Pokémon will always be Bulbasaur. Bulbasaur is a Grass/Poison-type Pokémon weak against Flying, Ice, Fire, and Psychic...
This IGN Wiki page will cover Arlo from Pokemon Go. We will go through Arlo's Pokémon, their types alongside weaknesses, how best to combat each Pokémon, and more. Arlo's first Pokémon will always be Charmander. Charmander is a Fire-type Pokémon weak against Rock, Ground, and Water moves....
Hello IGN readers, it's your friendly neighborhood Community Lead once again. We are about halfway through the year, and I'm excited to share a few updates about our recent community initiatives and the updates we've seen so far in 2022. Article Formats. We launched several new community engagement formats, like...
One element of World of Warcraft that has frequently garnered criticism from its community is the growing number of discarded features that have piled up over the years: introduced for an expansion or two, and then forgotten when some new fancy thing replaces it. Looking at you, artifact weapons. But...
The idiotic duo of Beavis and Butt-Head just conquered the universe, and now there’s finally a date for their return to the small screen. Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head will premiere on Paramount+ on Thursday, August 4, 2022. The new series promises that the two are back and “stupider...
Since the announcement of Dragonflight, the ninth World of Warcraft expansion, Blizzard has been determinedly tight-lipped on the details of what's coming. Understandably so, given that now seems like a really critical time for Blizzard to impress. Coming off the heels of Shadowlands, which garnered significant criticism for its endgame...
Sony Interactive Entertainment has officially completed its $3.7 billion deal to acquire Bungie - the studio behind Destiny and every Halo game up to Halo: Reach - and has welcomed it into the PlayStation family. PlayStation shared the news on Twitter, saying, "the agreement to acquire Bungie has closed. So...
Looking to cancel your Amazon Prime Membership or some subscriptions? Despite the many benefits, like free 2-day shipping and Amazon Prime Video, there are a quite a few reasons why you may be wanting to put an end to your affiliation with Amazon. Whether you're trying to save money or just cancel your free trial after Prime Day, we've got you covered with step-by-step instructions.
Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes features 54 playable characters whom you must recruit to unlock. This recruitment guide covers how to unlock every character in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. Use this page to see which characters are available in each story. The Story You Choose Determines the Characters You...
Game of Thrones, is undoubtedly one of the biggest TV shows ever created, that is because of the amount of resources and efforts they put in per episode. In the latter stage of the series, the show was known to spend a whopping $15 million per episode. With such a high production value, spectacular storyline and world class performances, the show went on to become one of the most watched series of all time.
Thor: Love and Thunder marks the sixth film in Phase 4 of the MCU and has been accompanied by seven Disney+ series. Responses to the films and shows so far have been mixed but we still have releases of She-Hulk, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, a series of "I Am Groot" shorts, an untitled Halloween special, and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special to change opinions of Phase 4 before the year concludes.
