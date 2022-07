The New York Mets might have an unexpected major trade target to pursue from the sad 2022 Chicago White Sox. Many predicted the White Sox would represent the American League in the 2022 World Series. It’s not going to happen. They have a roadblock named Tony La Russa in the way. Having already called for an intentional walk earlier this year on a 1-2 count to Trea Turner, his latest folly was doing the same to Jose Ramirez when he was down 0-1.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO