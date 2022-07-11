ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

15-Year-Old Charged With Murder Of 14-Year-Old NYC Rapper

By Cole Blake
hotnewhiphop.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 15-year-old boy from New York City is being charged with the murder of Ethan Reyes, a 14-year-old who rapped under the name, Notti Osama. Reyes was found with a stab wound to his abdomen on a subway platform in Harlem on...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 12

whocarez
4d ago

that's definitely good parenting skills the parents need to start doing time too

Reply
10
oldschool94
3d ago

these young ppl want to or try to be about that life. Need to go somewhere & SAT DOWN.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Black Enterprise

14-Year-Old Charged With Murder In Connection To Fatal Beating Of Elderly Man in Philadelphia

A 14-year-old boy, Richard Jones, has been charged with third-degree murder and conspiracy in connection with the fatal beating of a 73-year-old man in Philadelphia. The teen faces charges, while his 10-year-old brother was released after turning themselves in on Monday, CBS Philadelphia reports. The brothers were among a group of seven juveniles who were captured in surveillance footage beating James “Simmie” Lambert Jr. with a traffic cone last month.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
BBC

Burnley father charged with murdering seven-week-old baby son

A man has been charged with murder over the death of his seven-week-old son. Abel-Jax Mailey died two days after being found unresponsive at a property on Piccadilly Road, Burnley, on 28 November 2021, Lancashire Police said. A post-mortem examination, along with further tests, found Abel-Jax died of a head...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
HipHopDX.com

6ix9ine Laughs At Hospitalized Rapper Lil Tjay's Condition As Update Arrives

6ix9ine’s propensity for kicking fellow rappers when they’re down is unparalleled. Par for the course, the controversial rap personality popped up on social media Wednesday (June 22) after news of Lil Tjay’s hospitalization began to make the rounds. The 21-year-old rapper was shot in Edgewater, New Jersey on Wednesday morning (June 22) and rushed into emergency surgery.
EDGEWATER, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Rapper#Harlem#Art#Violent Crime#The New York Times#New York Daily News
Washington Examiner

Black man brutally assaults three white women in Philadelphia: Why haven’t hate crime charges been filed?

Three white women were randomly and brutally assaulted by a black man in Philadelphia last week. The video of the violent attack has gone viral. The beating was unprovoked, and many feel it should be considered a hate crime. Yet, so far, Philadelphia authorities have been reluctant to treat it as such, and many are wondering if it is because the victims are white.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Vibe

Styles P Goes Viral After Confronting Police And Assisting Black Woman During An Arrest

Rapper Styles P has garnered praise after putting his own freedom (and life) on the line while stepping in to assist a woman who had been detained by police. The incident—which apparently occurred in The LOX member’s hometown of Yonkers, New York—was captured in a clip that has gone viral. It begins with footage of a woman, who is believed to be a deliverer for Uber Eats, being taken to the ground in an aggressive manner and handcuffed by a pair of officers. The woman can be heard repeatedly yelling that she’s not resisting arrest, and Styles P approaches the officers and begins denigrating them, referring to one of them as a “bi**h” and a “h*e” while attempting to console the woman and deescalate the situation.
YONKERS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
Daily Mail

Police hunt three rapists who attacked a young woman as she walked through green in late-night attack

A major police hunt for three rapists is underway tonight after a young woman was attacked as she walked through local gardens. The three men ambushed and raped the victim as she walked through the grass area between Nutfield Road and Battlebridge Lane, known as Crossways Rest Gardens, in Merstham, Surrey, between 10.50pm and 11.45pm on Thursday night.
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

New York Police Arrest Suspect In Stabbings Of Homeless Men

New York City police on Wednesday arrested a suspect in the stabbings of three homeless men, one of whom has died. Trevon Murphy, a 40-year-old homeless man, was brought in as a person of interest on Wednesday morning and then placed under arrest in connection with the stabbings, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said at a briefing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy